The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of August according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 7 calls for service.
1st – Missing Person, 26600 block of Nudgent Street.
2nd - Missing Person, 26600 block of Nudgent Street.
8th – Assault Person with a Semi-Automatic Firearm, 27100 block of Anderson Street and Assault w/Firearm on Person, 27100 block of Anderson Street.
19th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 12100 block of Kostopoulos Avenue.
25th – GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery other Agency, 26100 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
26th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 26900 block of Prospect Street.
