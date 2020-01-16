|FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 16, 2020
USMCA is a Win for California Agriculture
SACRAMENTO
- Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove
(R-Bakersfield)
issued the following statement upon the announcement that the U.S. Senate ratified the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):
"The Golden State is the top agriculture state in the nation and our farmers are the sole producers of many foods, including almonds, artichokes, grapes, and walnuts. This trade deal is a 21st century agreement that will strengthen our economy and help these California farmers in their admirable goal to feed the world.
"I want to thank the President for his hard-work to help the United States and our workers with the USMCA," said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.
In December 2019, Senator Grove was one of 26 state leaders from across the United States who signed on to a letter
urging Congressional leaders to pass the USMCA.
In 2019, Senator Grove introduced Senate Joint Resolution 12
which requested the California State Legislature to support and urge Congress to approve the USMCA. SJR 12 passed out of the California State Senate with bipartisan support.
In an op-Ed published in The Fresno Bee, Senator Grove outlined the importance of the USMCA. Click here
to read the op-Ed.
###
Senator Shannon Grove represents California's 16th Senate District which encompasses large portions of Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties and including the cities of Bakersfield, Barstow, California City, Exeter, Frazier Mountain, Joshua Tree, Mojave, Needles, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Taft, Tehachapi, Twentynine Palms, Tulare, Visalia, Yucca Valley and portions of the Kern River Valley. She is the Senate Republican Leader. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.
For press inquiries for questions, please contact Jacqui Nguyen, press secretary for the Senate Republican Caucus, at (858) 999-7706.
