View Online

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                        
DATE: February 15, 2023
CONTACT: Brenna Smith
brenna.smith@kernlibrary.org
 
NEWS RELEASE
Kern County welcomes back Touch-A-Truck:
An interactive, hands-on learning experience for families!
 
The Kern County Library in partnership with the Kern County Administrative Office and 
Kern County Public Works are excited to welcome back Touch-A-Truck, a FREE family-fun event, on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10am to 1pm.
 
Save the date to check out dozens of exciting County and community vehicles that come together to transform the Beale Memorial Library parking lot into a place of exploration and discovery for children of all ages. Touch and see trucks used in our communities, while meeting the heroes that work, build, protect, and serve with these awesome machines!

Save & share or print & post this flyer!

For more information, contact Brenna Smith at brenna.smith@kernlibrary.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.