CALIFORNIA CITY — The Mojave Desert News has contacted multiple city officials in attempts to learn more about the status of the current city police chief, but have received little to no response.
City sources confirmed that Lieutenant Jesse Hightower was named the interim police chief following the resignation of former police chief Jon Walker. Walker left his position at the end of March 2022.
Since his resignation, the California City Police Officer’s Association came out in support of Hightower, saying his nomination was supported by all the members of the association, and all of the officers in the department.
Despite this, Hightower has not been seen around town or attending city council meetings in months, instead other police officers have been filling in for department updates.
A week prior to the end of former interim city manager Anne Ambrose’s contract with the city, sources confirmed Hightower had been placed on administrative leave. No reasons were given publicly, and officers did not give a direct answer when asked by the Mojave Desert News.
Council members reported they were told to say Hightower left for “personal reasons”, but admitted they were not revealing the true reason behind the leave.
Now, with a new city manager, it will likely be Doug Dunford’s decision on who will be the next police chief. Dunford previously served as the police chief of Gustine, a smaller city with a population of about 5,000. Council members say Dunford is looking to select the another previous Gustine police chief to come and serve California City.
