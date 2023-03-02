MOJAVE - The Mojave Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting on Feb. 23rd; the meeting began at approximately noon inside the Veteran's building in Mojave.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and adoption of the agenda; the meeting went as follows.
Ted Hodgkinson, Mojave Chamber of Commerce opened the meeting with the news that Dr. Aguirre would not be present due to inclement weather, travel difficulties, and staffing issues throughout the school district, she will speak at the April meeting and Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner is still on the schedule for the March meeting. Ted also noted that Mojave Lions Club President Pam Burdick is stepping down and the chapter is ceasing operation; another volunteer organization is needed to take over placement of the flags on holidays.
Laura Lynn Wyatt who is the District Manager and field representative for Supervisor Scrivner gave a progress report on several improvements to the community of Mojave. She said that construction on the K Street Transit Center is underway again with completion expected in May. The replacement parts for the solar lights on K Street have arrived and repairs should begin soon. A Code Compliance case is open for the L Street house and yard and the catalytic converter etching event, which will take place on March 3 at the Mojave Tire and Lube is sold out. She recommended that people visit the Inland Port website for information about the Inland Port.
Jake Lopez who is the Field Representative for Congressman Kevin McCarthy invited anyone needing assistance with federal issues to contact the office; he also announced that applications for internships in the office are open. Contact jake@mail.house.gov.
Carrie Eveland, Clinica Sierra Vista, announced that services would be available in East Kern for at-risk families beginning July 2023. The programs are part of Child Protective Services and you can contact her at carrie.eveland@clinicasierravista.org or by phone at 661-324-0293 extension #6226.
Ashley Sparks, Waste Management announced a bulk disposal event for March 18th from 8am to noon in the MJSHS parking lot; tires and electronic waste will be accepted along with mattresses, and furniture. For more information, you can contact her at acrowsp@wm.com or 661-749-3762.
Lori Lindley Gay, Antelope Valley Press, invited the East Kern area to vote in the “Best Of” contest. Karl’s Hardware and Highway Glass are among the nominees.
Victor Yaw, Mojave area CHP volunteer, said that the "Coffee with a Cop" event scheduled for Feb. 23rd at the Mojave Starbucks has been cancelled as all the officers are on bad weather/traffic management duty.
Other attendees included Bill Deaver, Olin Rogers, Michele Slade, Patty Gardner, Debbie Crocoll, Jean Chavez, Doug Clipperton, Adriana and Kaya from Virgin Galactic, Colin from Hydrostor, and Jerry from Mojave Subway.
After all the business was taken care of, the meeting was adjourned.
