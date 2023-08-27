Johnny Lee To Perform At East Mountain Casino In Porterville, California On Friday, September 8th With Crystal Gayle
Hits include "Lookin' For Love," "Yellow Rose From Texas," "Cherokee Fiddle," and more!
PORTERVILLE, Calif. - Urban cowboy singer and ACM winner, Johnny Lee will be performing live at East Mountain Casino on September 8 at 7:00 PM. Lee will be singing his classic hits “Lookin’ For Love,” “Yellow Rose From Texas,” “One In A Million,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Hey Bartender,” as well as other fan favorites from throughout the years. Lee recently announced his ‘Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour’ and Porterville, California is one of its stops! Throughout his career, Lee has achieved 26 Top 20 singles and became an integral part of the ‘Urban Cowboy’ movement that took the world by storm in the early 80s. Lee’s distinct voice and one-of-a-kind stage presence will make for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment that fans will not want to miss!
To purchase tickets, visit HERE.
“I hope to see everyone at the show,” shares Lee. “So be sure to get your tickets and come see us! It’s going to be a great evening and full of memories.”
Johnny Lee, known for his No. 1 smash crossover hit “Lookin’ for Love,” recently released his highly anticipated album, Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright by BFD/Audium Nashville distributed exclusively through The Orchard. Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright consists of fourteen songs, some written or co-written by Johnny, that he has saved throughout the years for the perfect album that truly reflects his life. Each of the fourteen tracks showcases a different side of Lee, allowing his listeners to experience a journey that draws on his past, but more importantly, highlights the future. Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright was premiered by Taste of Country and is available on all streaming platforms at orcd.co/JohnnyLeeEverythingsGonnaBeAlright.
For more information on Johnny Lee, visit his website or follow his social channels below:
Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Website
About Johnny Lee:
Johnny Lee was born in Texas City, Texas, and is a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. In 1968 he began a working relationship with Mickey Gilley at the world-famous Gilley’s nightclub in Pasadena, Texas. In 1979, Lee’s first screen role was in a 1979 TV movie ‘The Girls in the Office’ starring Barbara Eden and Susan St. James. He was then asked to perform in the Urban Cowboy film, starring John Travolta and Debra Winger. “Lookin’ For Love” was included in the movie’s soundtrack, and became Lee’s first gold record. The song spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard country music chart, and #2 on the pop music chart, later becoming one of their Top 100 Best Country Songs of all Time.
When not traveling and performing, Johnny can be seen on many celebrity hunting and fishing shows, as well as on Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Lee has had a string of Top 10 hits including “One In A Million,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Sounds Like Love,” “Hey Bartender,” “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break” and more.
For more information, visit thejohnnyleemusic.com.
