I’m reaching out regarding the strong winds that are forecast throughout Southern and Central California today and tomorrow. When winds are in the forecast, it’s important to be alert and plan, as winds can topple trees, damage electrical equipment and cause power outages. The below tips will help your audience ensure they remain safe and prepared.
Please also note that due to recent precipitation and increased fuel moisture levels, Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are currently not under consideration in the SCE service area.
Southern California Edison recommends the following tips during high wind conditions and possible power outages:
- Check emergency supplies to ensure you have a battery-operated radio, a flashlight and fresh batteries.
- Secure any temporary structures in your backyard or business, including backyard furniture and tents, as well as patio equipment and covers used in commercial settings.
- If you see a downed power line, do not touch it or anything in contact with it. Call 911 immediately.
- Never try to remove a broken tree limb or branch that has come in contact with a power line.
- Power outages in the area may impact traffic signals, so motorists should use extreme caution and treat all intersections as four-way stops during an outage.
- If you are in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, remain calm and stay inside until help arrives. It is okay to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping and landing with both feet together. Do not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away.
- Use flashlights instead of candles to avoid fire hazards in your home or business.
- If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates a “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Please consult the manufacturer’s manual for operating the generator.
- Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases.
If customers experience an outage, they may report it and direct questions at 800-611-1911. Customers may also check real-time outage updates at www.sce.com/outages and find additional safety guidance at www.sce.com/safety.
Thank you for your consideration.
Gabriela Ornelas
Media Relations Advisor, Southern California Edison
