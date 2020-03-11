MOJAVE – Rio Tinto is a global operation across 35 countries on six continents, but still also focused on their local communities, according to Rio Tinto Borates General Manager Amanda Smith.
“We supply these materials that basically are in things we all use every day,” she said. “Closer to home and in our own Kern backyard, we have our borates and lithium business. While Rio Tinto is a global business and gets a lot of the publicity, we’re actually a very much a global entity in our own rights for borates and lithium.”
As explained in the combination video presentation and talk, the Rio Tinto mine in Boron is California’s largest open-pit mine and the largest borax mine in the world, producing nearly half the world’s borates. They are the primary process and refining facilities for boric acid, sodium borates and boric oxide. Smith has spent the last 17 years with Rio Tinto in all parts of the world and in a variety of differing roles – most recently at Rio Tinto Kennecott Copper in Draper, Utah – and came to Boron in December.
“Our past here started back in the 1800s actually, in Death Valley,” said Smith. “We’re actually one of the longest operating on mines and operations at nearly 150 years. Back in 1872, it took the 20 Mule Team took one week to haul 20 tons to make one product.”
The company moved into Boron 93 years ago as an underground mine.
“So now we flash to our present,” said Smith. “We have these giant haul trucks which are kind of like houses driving around on wheels. They move 270 tons – so one haul truck is equal to 2,700 mules – and now we make over 16 products.”
Rio Tinto Borates will be holding their annual state of the business event at the visitor’s center April 15. Invited guests will get a tour of the operations and a trip the bottom of the mine pit.
“Borates are in our clocks, our fertilizer, our ceramics, our cleaners, our glass and our insulation,” said Smith. “When you upgrade your TV, that’s our product that’s in there. Anyone who has a mobile phone in their pockets or on their desk, that’s us too – so just keep upgrading those that really helps us out.”
Believing that their employees are their greatest asset, Rio Tinto has focused on eight behaviors: Team success is the only success; engage authentically in success and failure; think big and outside the box; develop and hire to be the best; outcomes are important; learn from the best; customer obsession and have fun - encourage and celebrate.
“Certainly the number one I’ve been focused on since I got here in December, is team success is the only success,” said Smith. “What we truly believe is actually us working together, not only inside Borates, but with our community friends across our county, and even through the broader regions. That’s actually how we can all be successful together.”
Engagement beyond the gate is important to the company and Smith said they expect to be able to sponsor some things going on in the area in the near future.
“Really, outside of our gate is where all of our employees call home,” she said. “I think it’s 50% (of Borates employees live) in Kern County. We also have employees that live in LA County, out of Palmdale and Lancaster, as well as over in Victorville and San Bernardino.”
Rio Tinto Borates is also excited about the future of mining in Kern County. Some operations elsewhere had been checking their waste material that may not have been economically viable to mine or refine in the past.
“We have nearly 100 years worth of waste material that we’ve already mined so we’ve already spent the money to get that out of the ground,” said Smith. “So we were looking at it because we wanted to find gold. Yeah, we didn’t find gold. What we did find is lithium.”
It’s only in recent years with the advent of electric cars, lithium ion batteries and other green energy techology that the chemical element has become a growth sector.
“So as we see more and more electric cars come online, lithium becomes more and more of a scarce resource for us, particularly in the US,” said Smith. “ The US is not a big provider of lithium, and in fact, it’s on one of the scarcest mineral lists that has just been issued out of Washington DC.”
Rio Tinto Borates spent the better part of nine months trying to prove if they could get the lithium out of their waste products.
“What we were able to prove in those trials, is that yes in fact we can technically actually remove the lithium,” said Smith. And it’s actually battery-grade lithium which is like extra special and something like 99.5% purity.”
In a few months, a demo plant will be up and running to demonstrate that the extraction can be done in an economical manner.
“So now we’ve proved technically we can do it, we just need to prove the economics,” said Smith. ”The lithium market is tricky these days, when we started this work lithium was like $16,000 a pound or so. And that’s now $7,000 so it has cut in half – which does make it more challenging – but it’s one of the most engaging parts of our operation. The benefit to us is we get to do it with no additional mining. We get to create a key mineral for for our future. And so while our borates business continues to be at our core and our heart – and our mining operation has a life currently up to 2040 plus – lithium really does open and unlock some doors for our future.”
