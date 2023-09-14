Senator Grove’s Human Trafficking Bill Clears Last Legislative Hurdle, Headed to Governor for Signature
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Senator Grove’s Human Trafficking Bill Clears Last Legislative Hurdle, Headed to Governor for Signature
- Calif. City Animal Shelter Open House and Adoption Event
- Calif. City Council Special Meeting Highlights from Sept. 5th
- Signatures in Lieu of Filing Fee Period Starts September 14, 2023 for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election
- Board of Supervisors Meeting Recap 9.12.2023
- East Kern High School Football Scores for Week 4
- East Kern High School Volleyball Scores for Week 4
- Speaker McCarthy opens an impeachment inquiry
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Randsburg Old West Days to be bigger (and better) than ever!
- California City area Arrests for Aug
- Patriot Day ceremony held at Central Park
- Calif. City Parks and Rec. Meeting Highlights from Sept. 6th
- 17 arrested, Closure of 7 dispensaries
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Aug
- Jury Trial begins for Boron Man Accused in Dec. 2022 Shooting
- Shooting in Cal City Sept 3 2023- Information Advisory
- Boron Community Building Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting
- Mojave Air and Space Port soon to start Testing of Supersonic Jet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.