BAKERSFIELD — The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West were arraigned on new charges of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy.
Trezell and Jacquline West, arrested in March on suspicion of killing Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, now each face a total of seven charges.
The arraignment was made June 10, following a grand jury superseding indictment that includes the new charges in addition to those in the original indictment.
Now, the Wests each face two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of child cruelty, falsely reporting an emergency, involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy.
Alekxia Torres-Stallings, attorney for Jacqueline West, asked that bail be set for her client, but Judge Judith K. Dulcich said both defendants will remain in custody without bail. However, the judge said both could file motions for bail to be heard at a later date.
The bodies of Orrin and Orson have not been found, and prosecutors have not revealed any details about the manner of death or how they will proceed with the defense.
“I would like to emphasize, the fact that law enforcement did not find their bodies does not
preclude a murder prosecution, as a matter of fact, there have been many, hundreds of what we call no-body homicides prosecuted across the United States successfully,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, in March 2022.
The trial is still scheduled for July 25.
Orrin and Orson were reported missing from their family’s backyard in California City back in December 2020. Dozens of searches were conducted in California City and Bakersfield, where the Wests originally lived with their four other children.
Prosecutors say the boys died three months before they were reported missing.
Trezell West told media outlets he was chopping firewood outside and accidentally left the back gate open, presuming the boys left the area alone and unattended.
A week later, the Bakersfield Police took over the investigation from Cal City Police.
A gag order was granted after Kern County District Attorney Eric Smith requested both sides to refrain from divulging any information about Trezell and Jacqueline. In addition, the judge approved a request to seal the grand jury transcripts and all search warrants related to the investigation.
According to the indictment document, Trezell and Jacqueline are accused of “inducing others to participate in the commission of the crime or occupied a position of leadership or dominance of other participants in its commission,” and “Inducing a minor to commit or assist in the commission of the crime.”
The couple are also accused of “threatening witnesses, unlawfully preventing or dissuading witnesses from testifying, suborned perjury, or in any way illegal interfered with the judicial process,” and that “the manner of the crime was carried out indicates planning, sophistication, or professionalism.”
A criminal protective order bars the Wests from seeing their two biological children and two remaining adopted children. Prosecutors sought out the order out of concerns the Wests would influence the children about the case.
