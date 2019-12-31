On December 30, 2019 at 8:30 A.M., California City Police Officers responded to the 7000 block of California City Blvd for a reported two vehicle traffic collision. Upon the arrival of officers, a 41 year old California City resident was found lying on the ground with severe injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts, the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver left his vehicle and fled the scene on foot. On this same date at 11:52 A.M., California City Police Department Officers were able to locate and arrest the driver who had fled. He was identified as Davion Roberson-Culver, a 23 year old California City resident. Roberson-Culver was charged with VC 20001(B)(2), hit and run causing death, and is currently being housed at the Kern County jail on $25,270 bail. Roberson-Culver’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 2, 2020. The name of the decedent will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Brian Hansen, (760) 373-8606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.