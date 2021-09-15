McCarthy Offers Pocket U.S. Constitutions for Constitution Day

Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office will offer pocket-sized U.S. Constitutions to constituents of California's 23rd Congressional District on Friday, September 17, 2021, in celebration of Constitution Day. All pocket U.S. Constitutions will be mailed out.
McCarthy released the following statement:
“For 234 years, our Constitution has served as the bedrock of American democracy, while also inspiring the pursuit of freedom and justice across the globe. If you are interested in obtaining a U.S. Constitution, please contact my Bakersfield office.”
WHAT: Congressman McCarthy celebrates Constitution Day
When: Friday, September 17, 2021
How: Constituents of the 23rd Congressional District are invited to call the Congressman’s Bakersfield Office at (661) 327-3611 to request a pocket U.S. Constitution. All requested U.S. Constitutions will be available while supplies last and will be mailed out. Due to a limited supply, only two booklets will be available per household or family.
