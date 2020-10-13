With great success with the first-ever Kern County Public Works (KCPW) virtual cleanup back in August, KCPW, in association with Keep Kern Beautiful (KKB), will be hosting a second virtual cleanup event this Fall. The event will take place on Saturday, November 7, at any time during daylight hours. We are inviting residents throughout the County to volunteer 15 to 30 minutes, cleaning up areas around their neighborhoods, local parks, or right outside their front door!
“We had such a fantastic turnout with the first virtual cleanup, we wanted to hone in on this community engagement and continue this on-going cleanup effort!,” said Zechariah Garcia, Kern County Public Works’ marketing and promotions associate.
KCPW is focusing on new ways to actively engage the community while adhering to State COVID-19 guidelines. Though this pandemic has restricted Public Works’ ability to directly engage the residents of Kern County, it hasn’t diminished their desire to help the communities and their environments.
How to Participate:
— Register for the Virtual Cleanup at www.KernPublicWorks.com.
— Grab an old grocery bag to reuse or any disposal garbage bag available to you.
— Put on some gloves for your protection.
— Pick up whatever you see for 15 – 30 minutes. *
— Please be safe on your cleanup! Watch for traffic, sharp objects, and never wander into unsafe conditions.
—Take pictures of your amazing work!
Get creative with your cleanup efforts! Make a fun pose or funny smile!
— Throw away your trash.
— Wash your hands!
