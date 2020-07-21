CALIFORNIA CITY - A part of the Aspen Mall Shopping Center was taped off Thursday afternoon, July 16, after California City police and fire departments were called to the scene of a potential suspicious object.
The object, located in a car parked in the Aspen Mall's east parking lot, was reported as a possible munitions piece. Cal City police officers blocked off the east side parking lot and called in Edwards Air Force Base's explosive ordnance disposal team for assistance.
EOD arrived and determined that the object was a piece of steel "with no hazard." The team took possession of the metal piece for proper disposal.
