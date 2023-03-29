CALIF. CITY - A Special meeting of the Calif. City Council was held on the afternoon of March 20th inside the council chambers at city beginning around 2pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and adoption of the agenda, the mayor asked for any public comments (Connie Reeks made a comment that the audio to chambers wasn't on for zoom meeting) then the council convened into Closed Session.
The council reconvened into Open Session and gave a report on the following agenda items.
Under Closed Session - CS1: Conference with Legal Counsel-Anticipated Litigation; one matter - Brown Act, council was advised to seek injunctive action, CS2: Conference with Legal Counsel-Anticipated Litigation; two matters - Personnel Matters, council pulled from table and will be brought back at a later time, CS3 - Conference with Labor Negotiator with the following Bargaining Units: Miscellaneous Unit presented by - Acting City Manager Inge Elmes; council decided to continue with prior direction and CS4 - Conference with Legal Counsel-Anticipated Litigation; one case - Employee Grievance Appeal, council decided to uphold ICM decision on grievance.
The injunction portion of the closed session is part of an investigation into whether or not Council member Karen Macedonio is able to hold public offices in both city council and the East Kern Health Care District where she was reelected as President back in Nov. of 2022 and whether it's against the Brown Act.
The mayor then called for a motion and second to adjourn and meeting was adjourned at approximately 5:15pm.
