MOJAVE – The Weather couldn’t have been any better for Plane Crazy Saturday which was held on Saturday, Jan. 21st at the Mojave Air and Space Port; after a delight breakfast (fast food for this reporter), we headed over to the meeting room just inside the Voyager Restaurant for a presentation conducted by Dr. Devin Daugherty who is a staff member of the Kern Community College District, the presentation got underway just after 11am with Mojave Air Transportation Museum President Cathy Hansen welcoming everyone, said a few things about the museum here at the airport then she introduced Dr. Daugherty.
Cathy Hansen - I'm Cathy Hansen, President of the Mojave Transportation Museum, and I consider the whole airport a museum. This was a Marine Corp Air Station here in Mojave and they had an Olympic sized swimming pool where they would put the pilots in full gear, take them up this tall ladder and dump them into this swimming pool so that they would know what to do underwater; how to get to the top with all the gear on in case they crashed in the ocean. Anyway, I want to introduce you to our speaker; I'm really excited to have Devin here today; for the past 12 years, Dr. Devin Daugherty has been teaching as an undergraduate and graduate at different colleges and universities; his full-time job is Director of Outreach Services for the Kern Community College District and prior to that, he was the Director for the Center for Applied Competitive Technologies for Santa Clarita Community College District. Please welcome, Dr. Devin Daugherty.
Dr. Devin Daughtery - hi, my name is Devin, I'm from the government and I'm here to help. It's always a good way to break the ice. I also teach public speaking at Bakersfield College too, so I always work with a lot of students on public speaking skills. So I always teach them about using an attention getter to get the audience attention and so forth; over the past couple months, I've been working with the CEO here at Mojave Air and Spaceport and it's been brought to my attention that there's a lot of interest out there in the public about doing some aeronautical courses here at the spaceport so, they asked me to come in and talk a little bit about our partnership and what we plan on doing. So today, first, these are the two people that are responsible for me being here today; Mr. Romeo Agbalog who is the President of Board of Trustees for the current Community College District, and we have Dr. Sonya Christian who is our Chancellor II worker at the district. So basically, after meeting with them, sitting down with our leadership and their leadership, I developed a work plan that would address the whole aviation and aerospace and just more or less combining those two industries because you can't really have one without the other. So, I developed a work plan it has ten basic points. We're also meeting with Edwards Air Force Base as well as China Lake and then here trying to get into the public interest, I'm taking a look at different programs that we might be able to offer here at the airport and creating the partnerships with some of our organizations that are here because some of them have already reached out to us saying, “Hey, we've got classroom space for you, would you be interested in, in teaching courses here and so forth”? So, we're starting to open that dialogue that we're going to have that. I need to write a proposal right and the proposal is for Mojave Air and Spaceport, China Lake and Edwards Air Force Base. We have two bachelor's degree programs at Bakersfield College. Sean Hancock and I are looking at the possibility of bringing it on to Cerro Coso Community College on this side of the hill but we're also looking at programs that will align with the major industries that are in this area. It's very difficult these days to bring in a bachelor's degree program at the Community College because there's a lot of hoops that you need to jump through to make that happen, so we're in the preliminary discussions on that part. The other thing that we're looking at are associate degree programs. After meeting with China Lake and developing a proposal, we've identified three possible associate degree programs that we will be looking at in the future, adding to our catalog that will help focus on some of the areas and in aerospace defense that really hones in on the special skills that are needed for more or less the military.
Dr. Daugherty continued by explaining the different areas such as Aerospace and Defense Work, Possible Aeronautics Curriculum, Professional Development and Industry Recruitment then, brought up a meeting scheduled for February 1st for anyone interested in these programs or ideas.
Dr. Daugherty - So February 1st at the Aerospace Workshop Coalition Meeting, the goal is to get everyone here, have all the discussion, see what the needs are, go over the work plan again just like I did with you guys, but in a little bit more detail, then we're going to be doing some polling, right. We're going to start collecting some data. We have a company that the Chancellor hired to help us with our strategic plan to collect the data so we can start getting that information and start preparing for the future, looking at different facilities that we're going to need, type of courses, how we're going to grow and grow and things of that nature. Alright. So here's the exciting part; the basic ground school for private pilot license was something that Tim Reid brought to my attention; he told me that he wanted to build the general aviation on part of the airport and the only way we could build general aviation here at the airport is by having more pilots and more people that want to come to the airport, fly out of here and so forth and one way to do that is to offer basic ground school. So that way it opens it up, so people can go to basic ground school, then from there, they can go out with their instructor and start getting their hours completed in flight. So, when I asked the question, “who else is offering this class? How far away are they? You know, what's your role going to look like”? He said, “well Fox Field offers it and it's their waiting list is three to four months”. Then he told me now that wait list is six months, wow. So, it really started to drive the excitement and maybe looking into it, we kind of mapped out what we need to do to offer the basic ground school. We need to get a certificate or an application, we would need to get that turned in and get certified and then we've already identified possible instructors that can teach the class; then we've kind of identified a couple of places that we might be able to teach the school here at the airport. So, we're still having those discussions as well. I have to say Cathy's helping me with that piece too; she's the one that brought to my attention that there were folks that were willing to give us the real estate to teach classes. So, we're investigating that; we're looking at different options of what it would take to get the curriculum and then I have to throw out another FA4 application if we end up doing the air traffic controller program. Now the next thing that was brought to my attention based upon the growth here at the airport is Avionics Technician. Avionics Technician is one of those things that is taught at school in the military. here aren't very many schools, private schools or government schools in the United States that teach this. So, one of the things that Tim and I are looking at right now is seeing what the demand is, how many openings we are going to have in the area, who's going to use it and so forth. So, we're having those preliminary discussions. The other one that's not on here; another thing that was brought up was AP (Airframe and Powerplant). The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification as well; AP is another one of those things that is taught by the military. We have a couple schools here in California that teach it, I think the nearest A&P is Fresno Private School. There's a lot of tools involved, airplane engines, you need to have aircraft to service or work on, you need to have a laboratory. So, there's a lot of moving pieces in there. And it takes money. So, if we were to do something like that, we would probably have to talk to a congressman and figure out a way we can get some grant funding and so forth to get that off the ground. So those are the things that we look at and what we're going to do. But before I continue here, are there any others?
Mojave resident - What we need is, I think, kind of a glider operation and there's one in Tehachapi, but I think that should be your feeder and if we could establish Civil Air Patrol by trying to do this one time and if we could establish the CAP training establishment through the intercollegiate programs; Does that work anymore?
Dr. Daugherty - I don't know how that works with the college, going back to CAP; we're running with Edwards, I'll try to get in contact and see what they're at and what they're doing with that. Dr. Daugherty ended his presentation and continued with his question-and-answer session.
Mojave resident - So First off, this is absolutely wonderful. I'm really glad we're engaging in this discussion because there are so many needs and so I don't know where this one would fall but what would best serve the area. But I've noticed not only do we have a shortage of amps, but we especially have a shortage of IS and we made it easier to bridge that gap from going from AMP to IA. It's a pretty brutal question bank to get through to get there but anything to incentivize APs to keep going after they've been working for two years to get that. I would be very helpful to the area is the I would that be more of a bachelor's degree level type of. Training or. Because it's two years after the AMP, right?
Dr. Daugherty - They need to be an active AMP for two years before they can even apply. But there is a ground school.
Mojave resident - Well, I would imagine that a ground school would be able to help with that.
Dr. Daugherty - I'll look into that, thank you. Any other comments, feedback on possible aeronautics programs that can serve this area we can look at? Composites. Everybody's building airplanes out of composites.
Mojave resident - You mentioned the waiting list at Fox but I also have 30 students and we do online ground schools for private and I did finance a college and I find that our students are lacking the interaction with someone who's been there and done that, the knowledge, the experience that you, you don't get out of a book, right.
Dr. Daugherty - Well, that's what our goal is that we would have as certified. That instructor that would teach the program, to teach course, that is our goal and there's three or four of them here at the airport that I'm already aware of that's just brought to my attention. We're just starting the discussions; once we start sitting down and having more discussions, I'm sure we'll get a lot more information that comes forward on that as far as private pilot programs you might think about having. Alright, professional development. I kind of already touched on this employer training panel for employers. We can also offer noncredit courses. Usually, noncredit courses are free for those that take the course, and we get reimbursed from California Community Colleges for offering these courses. Then another area that we really focus on right now, especially in Bakersfield is OSHA (Occupation and Safety Health Administration) and first responder related topics and we're going to even be exploring advanced topics now too. In different advanced rescues, things of that nature, you saw urban search and rescue, things of that nature. We're moving towards that right now in the curriculum on that. So that's another area that we work closely with; all of the fire departments and EMS. Industry recruitment. We're starting to bring apprenticeship into nursing because number one, we're finding that there's a lot more funding available out there to get it done faster and we can actually do all the training at the employers' work site, so people aren't having to leave work to go to school and do extra things. They can still have the family and do things. So, we're looking at different ways that we can make this work. So that way you can still have a family, you can still have a life, and so forth. I mentioned also advisory boards; eventually if we have enough demand and we started aeronautics program, we will have the Aeronautics Advisory Board. So, we will be looking to you know recruitment on that as we go down the line and then the other thing is local campuses. Reaching out to them, come out to our classes that are relevant to what you're recruiting for, we can get you in touch with the faculty to see if they have some time to come into the classroom. We can also send folks out to your organization and do tours and meet and greet. It’s important that you get with your local campus to help; build your needs so we can help you with recruitment.
Mojave resident - Yes Sir, thank you for your knowledge, skill and ability to make a program like this available for our youth. Fantastic program. But I've got one criticism, and this is just my own personal opinion. You're about 60 years late,
Dr. Daugherty - We're not really 60 years late. The thing about it is, it is a smaller populated area and it's hard to get robust and build programs, right? If we were in a metropolitan area, trust me, it's already there. They have special pipelines and that's the biggest challenge here right in Mojave you know. It's hard to get that pipeline and enough students in each semester to go through these programs and that's what makes it tough because we really want to do it. We hear all the excitement for folks and people talk to me all the time about this, but it's just having enough students and being able to sustain the program; we'll find the money. We always find the money to make things happen. Then we can do shorter-term training and do it as needed and so find out. You have so many people that work here at Mojave Air and Space port. They don't live in Mojave, but they work here. Yeah, but they still might want to take courses. They might want to take ground school; they might want to learn how to fly, or they might want to get into instrumentation and working in that area. They may want to change from what they're doing to something else. And it's always good to learn something new, right? Right, right. We're looking to expand a lot. I'm excited about it and look forward to coming out here more often, especially with the $1,000,000 burger at the Voyager. That's my favorite. So anyway, any questions? Thank you.
Cathy Hansen concluded the presentation by presenting a Plane Crazy baseball hat to Dr. Daugherty and thanking him for taking the time to visit the Voyager Restaurant and the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank Dr. Daugherty, Cathy Hansen, the Mojave Air and Space Port and the Voyager Restaurant for allowing us to be a part of the first Plane Crazy Saturday in 2023. Hope to see all of you again soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.