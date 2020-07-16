BAKERSFIELD - Kern County Superior Court Judge Judith Dulcich sentenced a California City woman who stabbed her son to death to 11 years in prison on Wednesday.
Cynthia Gulley, 57, had pleaded no contest in June to voluntary manslaughter to stabbing her adult son in what she had told officers was a suicide pact. A first-degree murder charge was dismissed.
According to police and court records, Gulley called 911 on Feb. 20, 2018, to tell dispatchers of the apparent suicide pact with her son and husband. However, she claimed that the knife she used wasn't sharp enough to kill herself. Upon arrival at the scene in the 8000 block of Hemlock Avenue, officers found Gulley on top of her 35-year-old son Christian Gulley.
The son was pronounced dead at the scene due to stab wounds. The husband, Shelton patrick Gulley, 80, was found dead lying on a hospital gurney in the Gulleys' living room, with no signs of trauma. According to court records, the husband was a hospice patient.
Court records showed that Gulley herself only had five superficial wounds.
