INYOKERN — A U.S. Navy pilot was cleared of injuries Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, after having to bail out of a malfunctioning F/A-18 jet fighter that crashed near the Highway 14/178 interchange heading to Lake Isabella.
The Super Hornet, which flew out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, crashed around 10:10 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol reports. The pilot safely ejected and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
In a statement, NAS Lemore stated the pilot “experienced a mishap during a routine training flight in the Superior Valley, just south of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.”
The mishap led to a closure of the immediate vicinity near the crash site, with traffic being redirected or turned back. CHP, Kern County Fire and other agencies responded to the scene.
According to NAS Lemoore, the Navy “is continuing its investigation in cooperation with local authorities.
For the safety of the public and to allow for a complete investigation, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued an Emergency Closure Order surrounding the crash site.
Officials said the crash spread debris over a 200-yard area around Highway 14 and Inyokern Airport. The resulting crash created a small fire which was promptly dealt with.
First responders were informed that the jet was carrying munitions, and the initial CHP traffic log indicated the jet was equipped with 300 rounds of ammunition.
