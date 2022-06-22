The Kern County Grand Jury has spoken. California City government officials including council members need to clean up their act.
To the council’s credit they have hired a City Manager who is more than capable of doing a great job in digging the city out of the financial and management doldrums. Given the chance he will no doubt mend fences and go a long way in bringing transparency to city government.
The cause is many years in the making with infighting among council members and even some community members weighing in with outlandish requests.
Current council members need to band together for the betterment of the community when considering decisions
And now that the council has hired a capable city manager, it’s time to get out of his way and let him do his job.
--Mojave Desert News
