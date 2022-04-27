McCarthy Announces 40th Annual Congressional Art Competition
 

April 26, 2022 | View Online

Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced today that he is inviting all high school students in the 23rd Congressional District to compete in the 40th Annual “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Art Competition.
 
High school students from Kern, Tulare, and Los Angeles counties who reside in the 23rd Congressional District can submit artwork on a wide variety of subjects and mediums. The deadline for submission is Monday, May 9, 2022 and entries will be accepted at Congressman McCarthy’s Bakersfield office. The winning entry from Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s 23rd Congressional District will be displayed in a corridor leading to the United States Capitol for one year.
 
The artwork must be an original concept, two dimensional, and no larger than 26” x 26” (the measurement should allow for framing) and 4” in depth. Paintings (oil, watercolor, acrylic, etc.), computer generated art, photography, drawings, collages and prints (lithographs, silk screens, monotypes, woodcuts and intaglio methods) are acceptable.
 
The winner of the overall competition will receive three round-trip airline tickets to travel to the exhibit opening in Washington, D.C. in June.
 
Additional awards will be given to those who place first, second, and third in the following three categories: photography, computer generated art, and artwork of all other mediums. 
 
All artwork will be on exhibit at an awards ceremony on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in Bakersfield.
 
For further information, please contact Congressman McCarthy’s Bakersfield office at (661) 327-3611 or any high school art department in the 23rd Congressional District.
 
 
Additional Details
 
Artwork drop off deadline:           
Monday, May 9, 2022
 
Location:                   
Congressman McCarthy’s Office
4100 Empire Drive, Suite 150
Bakersfield
 
Please Note: For those who encounter difficulties with drop offs, please contact Congressman McCarthy’s office at (661) 327-3611 for further instructions.
 
Awards Ceremony:                                     
Bakersfield 
RSVP: RSVP.McCarthy@mail.house.gov
 
Please Note: Students, families, and teachers are welcome to attend with RSVP.

