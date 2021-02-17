One person was found dead near the wreckage of a plane reported missing on Feb. 15, according to Kern County Sheriff's Office. The Kern County Coroner later identified the pilot as 56-year-old Todd Q. Smart of Hidden Valley, Calif.
On February 14, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Kern County Fire Department received a report of an aircraft that had gone missing on February 13, in the area around Oak Creek Road and Tehachapi Willow Springs Road.
Units responded and searched the area, but had to suspend their search due to weather conditions.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue resumed the search on February 15 and at approximately 8:40 a.m., an airplane was located in mountainous terrain west of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, south of Oak Creek Road.
According to the coroner's report, the time of Smart's death or the plane crash remains unknown.
At this time, it appears the plane left Camarillo and was headed to Mammoth Lakes. On Feb. 13 at the time of the suspected crash, there were high winds and low visibility in the area.
The FAA and NTSB has been notified and will conduct an investigation into the crash.
