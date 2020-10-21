The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of September according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
57-year old Nina Gabor Simmons was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on Sept. 1st on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
20-year old Kenneth J. York was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 29th on Suspicion of Minor Driving w/BAC of .05 or More and DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
29-year old Scott Murphy was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Sept. 3rd on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
62-year old Susan N. Pezman was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Sept. 3rd on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
26-year old Eduardo Valadez was arrested on Sept. 6th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
39-year old Michael Lewis was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 5th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale.
20-year old Hector Ortiz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
38-year old Frankie Rosado was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 4th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
23-year old Dominique Trapp was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Sept. 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
25-year old Johnny Dehart was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Sept. 4th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
30-year old Amos Hicks was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 6th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
46-year old Ruben McCleskey was arrested on Sept. 10th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury.
46-year old Martin Valdivia was arrested on Sept. 11th on Suspicion of Assault on Person, Battery on Person and Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
65-year old Leigh E. Barber was arrested on Sept. 13th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant; he was arrested again on Sept. 14th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
42-year old Brian Ellis was arrested in San Bernardino County (Redlands Police) on Sept. 14th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
25-year old Robert Newhouse was arrested in Orange County (Buena Park Police) on Sept. 15th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
23-year old Bianca Prieto was arrested in Los Angeles County (Temple Sheriff Substation) on Sept. 20th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
38-year old Harter L. David was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 17th on Suspicion of Possess a Firearm and Controlled Substances, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle While in Public Place, Evading Peace Officer, Carry concealed Firearm upon Person – Pistol/Revolver/Other Firearm and Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm.
41-year old David Geroy was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 20th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
42-year old Fernando Flores was arrested on Sept. 24th on Suspicion of Revocation of Probation and Falsely Personate another in his/her Private or Official Capacity.
40-year old Daniel Seymour was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 25th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale.
30-year old Raymond Forby was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 26th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Injury.
18-year old Justin Adamson was arrested on Sept. 25th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
43-year old Rommel Guiterrez was arrested on Sept. 25th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence.
26-year old Eduardo Valadez was arrested on Sept. 25th on Suspicion of False Imprisonment by Violence, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Child Endangerment.
32-year old Ryan Hill was arrested on Sept. 29th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Trespass on Closed Lands and Intoxicated in Public.
43-year old Victor Talamantez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 27th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Drive While License Suspended for Reckless Driving and Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH.
41-year old Jamelia Lashawn Jenkins was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 23rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
