INYOKERN - Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide incident after coroners ruled a June 14 incident as a homicide, according to a news release.
Deputies found the body of 62-year-old Susan Alfson at her home in Inyokern on June 14. On Friday, the coroner’s office released a report stating he death was due to strangulation and called it a homicide.
A homicide investigation was started and detectives responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but homicide investigators have identified a person of interest in this case.
Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has information about this case. If you have any information about this case please call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-831-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
