Christmas: a time of giving, receiving and joy throughout the world. It’s a time of year where families gather to celebrate the birth of Jesus thousands of years ago; it’s also a time to take in the winter months of the year. How many of you know the story and history behind the Christmas season? Well, when I was researching the many holidays, I came across the history, story and meaning of Christmas. The following is according to Wikipedia, Christmas as a Multi-Faith Festival, In the U.S.: Christmas not just for Christians, Canadian Heritage – Public Holidays, The Christmas Encyclopedia by William D. Crump, Parade of Faith: A Biographical History of the Christian Church by Ruth A. Tucker, Towards the Origins of Christmas by Susan K. Roll, Christmas: Origin, Definitions, Traditions, History and Facts by Encyclopedia Britannica and Christmas in the Middle English Dictionary.
Christmas is an annual festival on which Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, primarily observed on December 25th as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world. It is preceded by the seasons of Advent or the Nativity Fast and initiates season of Christmastide, which historically in the West last 12 days (about 1 week 5 days) and culminates on the 12th night. The traditional Christmas narrative, recounted in a New Testament known as the Nativity of Jesus, said that Jesus was born in Bethlehem in accordance with messianic prophecies. There are different hypothesis regarding the date of Jesus's birth and in the early 4th century, the church fixed the date as December 25th, which corresponds to the traditional date of the winter solstice on the Roman calendar. Christians believing that God came into the world in the form of man to atone for the sins of humanity, rather than knowing Jesus’ exact birthdate is considered to be the primary purpose in celebrating Christmas. The English word Christmas is a shortened form of Christ's Mass; the word is recorded as Cristemesse in 1038 and Cristes-messe in 1131. Crist (genitive Cristes) is from Greek Khristos); a translation of Hebrew Masia (Messiah) meaning “anointed” and maesse is from the Latin missa which is the celebration of Eucharist.
The nativity sequences included in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke prompted early Christian writers to suggest various dates for the anniversary, although no date is indicated in the Gospels, early Christians connect to Jesus to the sun through the use of such phrases as Son of Righteousness. The Romans marked the Winter Solstice on December 25th, and the first recorded Christmas celebration was in Rome on December 25, 336 AD. In the 3rd century, the date of the Nativity was the subject of great interest. Various factors contributed to the selection of December 25 as the data celebration: It was the date of the winter solstice on the Roman calendar and it was nine months after March 25, the date of the vernal equinox and a date link. That the conception of Jesus celebrated as the feast of Annunciation. At the time of the 2nd Century, the earliest church records indicate that Christians were remembering and celebrating the birth of the Lord, and observance that sprang up organically from the authentic devotion of ordinary believers. Although Christmas did not appear on the list of festivals given by the early Christian writers Irenaeus and Tertullian, the chronograph of 354 records that a Christmas celebration took place in Rome eight days before the calends of January. This section was written in AD 336 during the brief pontificate of Pope Mark. In the east. The birth of Jesus was celebrated in connection with the Epiphany on January 6th. The holiday was not primarily about the nativity, but rather the baptism of Jesus. Christmas was promoted in the east as part of the revival of Orthodox Christianity that followed the death of Pro Arian Emperor Valens at the Battle of Adrianople in 378 AD. The calculation hypothesis suggests that an earlier holiday the Annunciation was held on March 25 became associated with the incarnation. Christmas was then calculated as nine months later, and this hypothesis was proposed by French writer Louis Duchesne in 1889.
In the 17th Century, Isaac Newton argued that the date of Christmas may have been selected to correspond with the solstice and according to Steven Hijmas of the University of Alberta, “It is cosmic symbolism... which inspired the Church leadership in Rome to elect the southern solstice December 25 as the birthday of Christ and the northern solstice as that of John the Baptist supplemented by the equinoxes as their respective dates of conception”. In 1743, German Protestant Paul Ernst Jablonski argued that Christmas was place on December 25th to correspond with the Roman solar holiday Dies Natalis Solis Invicti as was therefore a paganization that debased the true church however, it has been also argued that on the contrary, the Emperor Aurelian who in 274 instituted the holiday of Dis Natalis Solis Invicti did so partly as an attempt to give a pagan significance to a date already important for Christians in Rome. The celebration of Christmas was banned on more than one occasion within certain groups such as the Puritans and Jehovah’s Witness (who don’t celebrate birthdays in general) due to concerns that it was too unbiblical. In eastern Europe, the old pagan traditions were incorporated into Christmas celebrations. As in England, Puritans in Colonial America opposed the celebration of Christmas; the Pilgrims in the New World spent their Christmas working normally and at the same time, Christians of Virginia and New York observed the holiday freely. A ban on Christmas was revoked in 1681 by English Governor Edmund Andros but it wasn’t until the mid-190th Century that celebrating Christmas became fashionable in the Boston region.
The term “Scrooge” became a synonym for a miser with “BAH, HUMBUG” dismissive of the festive spirit. In 1843, the first commercial Christmas card was produced by Sir Henry Cole and the revival of Christmas caroling began with William Sandy’s Christmas Carols Ancient and Modern with the first appearance in print of The First Noel, I Saw Three Ships, Hark, the Herald Angels Sing and God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen which was popularized by Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. The Christmas tree was introduced in Britian in the early 19th century by the German-born Queen Charlotte and in 1832, the future Queen Victoria wrote about her delight at having a Christmas tree decorated with lights, ornaments and presents placed around it.
During the First World War, a series of informal truces took place for Christmas between opposing armies. The truces were well organized spontaneously by fighting men that ranged from promises not to shoot shouted at a distance in order to ease the pressures of war for the day to friendly socializing, gift giving and even sport between enemies. These incidents became a well-known and semi-mythologized part of popular memory. During the 1920’s, 30’s and 40’s, the League of Militant Atheists encouraged school children to campaign against holiday traditions such as Christmas and Easter; the League also established an “antireligious holiday” to be the 31st of each month to replace it and until the 1950’s in the United Kingdom, many Christmas customs were restricted to the upper classes and better-off families; the majority of the population hadn’t adopted many of the Christmas rituals that later became general.
Several figures are associated with Christmas and the seasonal gift giving and the best-known figure is the traditional red dressed Santa Claus. The name Santa Claus can be traced back to the Dutch, which simply means Saint Nicholas who was the 4th century Greek Bishop. Saint Nicholas was traditionally dressed in Bishop attire and accompanied by helpers who inquired about the behavior of children during the past year; by the 13th century, St. Nicholas was well known in the Netherlands and that the spirit of gift giving spread to other parts in central and southern Europe. The modern and traditional Santa Claus was created in the United States, particularly in New York and was accomplished by such contributors as William Irving and a German American cartoonist named Thomas Nast.
Christmas is typically a big selling season for retailers and in many nations around the world, sales increased dramatically as people purchase gifts, decorations and supplies in order to celebrate. In the United States, the Christmas shopping season starts as early as October, and in Canada, merchants begin advertising campaigns just before Halloween and step up their marketing following Remembrance Day on November 11th; in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Christmas shopping season starts in mid-November, around the time when high street Christmas lights are turned on. In the United States, it's been calculated that a quarter of all personal spendings take place during the Christmas holiday shopping season.
The Christmas holiday season at times has been the subject of controversy and attacks from various sources, both Christian and non-Christian. Historically it was prohibited by Puritans during their ascendancy in the Commonwealth of England and in Colonial New England where the Puritans outlawed the celebration of Christmas. In 1659 on the grounds that Christmas was not mentioned in scripture and therefore violated the reformed regulative principle of worship, the Parliament of Scotland, which was dominated by Presbyterians, passed a series of acts outlawing the observance of Christmas between 1637 and 1690 and Christmas Day did not become a public holiday in Scotland until 1958. Today, some conservative reformed denominations such as the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland and the Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America likewise reject a celebration of Christmas based on regulative principle and what they see as non-scriptural origin. Christmas celebrations have also been prohibited by atheist states such as the Soviet Union and more recently more recently, Muslim states such as Somalia, Tajikistan and Brunei. The government of the People's Republic of China encourages state atheism and has conducted antireligious campaigns to this day. In December of 2018, officials raided Christian churches just prior to Christmastime and encouraged them to close; Christmas trees and Santa Claus were also forcibly removed.
