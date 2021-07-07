The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 51-year old Albert Rodriguez appeared on June 1st and June 15th for a Preliminary Hearing and Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Attempted Murder, Assault w/Firearm on Person, Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Battery; Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Drive w/out License No Safety Belt on Driver, Willful Cruelty to Child (NEW EFF 4/12) and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) where he was Held to Answer and appeared again on June 29th for an Arraignment in Bakersfield; Rodriguez is scheduled for a Readiness Hearing on Aug. 6th and a Jury Trial on Aug. 16th, he remains in custody in lieu of NO BAIL.
According to court records, 32-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on June 4th for a continued Hearing on Report – PC 1370 (mental competency hearing) on the charges of Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place ant Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize. Bohl is set to appear again on July 2nd.
According to court records, 61-year old Paul Van Gelder was scheduled to appear on June 4th for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment on the charges of Drive w/out License and Unregistered Vehicle.
According to court records, 44-year old Robert C. Wiley was scheduled to appear on June 7th for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Violate Court Order to Prevent Domestic Violence.
43-year old Robert O. Shelton was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on June 8th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
29-year old Heather Straughter was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 5th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
According to court records, 46-year old Celicia Allen appeared on June 14th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Drive Under the Influence of Alcohol and DUI: Alcohol/. 08%: she is scheduled to appear again on Aug. 9th for a Hearing on Report – PC 1368 (mental competency hearing).
According to court records, 35-year old Isaac Chavez appeared on June 14th and June 21st for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun, Manufacture/Sale/Possess/Etc Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Loaded Firearm.
30-year old Devin Lopez was arrested on June 21st on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury. Lopez appeared on June 23rd for a Felony Arraignment and a Pre-Preliminary Hearing is scheduled for July 2nd.
According to court records, 31-year old Heather Moore appeared on June 22nd for a continued Hearing on Report – PC 1368 (mental competency hearing); she is scheduled for another Hearing on Report and Hearing on Involuntary Medication on July 13th.
According to court records, 48-year old Fresno resident Kuldeep Singh appeared on June 23rd for a continued Preliminary Hearing on the charge of Hit and Run Resulting in Injury which was continued again until Aug. 23rd; Singh remains free on $25,000 bail.
According to court records, 46-year old Calicia Allen appeared on June 24th for a Conditional Dismissal Hearing and Sentencing on the charges of Willful Cruelty to Child and Disorderly Conduct: Drunk (pled No Contest on June 26, 2020) which was continued until Aug. 12th.
According to court records, 31-year old Travion Dontrel Jones appeared on June 25th for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges 2 counts of DUI w/3 Prior 23143/23152/23103.5 Convictions, Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked for Drunk Driving; he was scheduled to appear for a Preliminary Hearing on June 30th on the above charges.
53-year old Edrie Williams was arrested on June 25th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
52-year old Shannon L. Jennings was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on June 28th on Suspicion of Burglary.
