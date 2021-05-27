BAKERSFIELD– According to a Bakersfield Police press release dated May 19th, a Tehachapi man was arrested after DNA results revealed a link between him and an alleged child sexual assault which occurred in 2007; 44-year old Paul Strategos was arrested on May 18th in Bakersfield after Bakersfield Police linked his DNA with a 2007 sexual assault of a 6-year old child in Bakersfield.
The press release by Bakersfield Police states that Strategos allegedly lured a 6-year old child into a vacant residence in northwest Bakersfield in 2007 and committed the act and according to police, Strategos is believed to be a stranger to the child. DNA evidence was left at the scene of the alleged crime however; police were never able to connect the evidence to anyone until now. Bakersfield Police arrested Strategos in 2020 for being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition and booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility where his DNA was taken according to California State Law. Strategos appeared on May 20th for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of 2 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy with a Child 10 Years or Younger and Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 Years (NEW EFF 4/12) and on May 27th for a Further Hearing and continued Felony Arraignment; he remains in custody in lieu of No Bail.
Bakersfield Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 1-661-327-7111.
