BAKERSFIELD - After over a decade of wonder, the family of 30-year-old Desiree Thompson of Calif. City can finally rest after receiving justice for Desiree on June 15th. 62-year-old Jose Lara was sentenced to 25-Years to Life for the 2012 murder of Thompson when he appeared for sentencing in a Bakersfield courtroom. Lara sat in silence as the sentence was read; a jury of 12 men and women took 30-minutes to come back with a Guilty verdict on May 18th.
According to Thompson’s mother Sheri Smith, “It’s frustrating but you have to keep pushing and keep their face out there. I want to thank everyone that brought the attention to my daughter’s case; police, informants, media and the community, 25-years to life is a long time for a 62-year-old man who will never see the light of day again”.
In Jan. 2012, Thompson was last seen leaving a liquor store in Calif. City after a domestic dispute with her estranged husband Edward Gibson; Gibson became the prime suspect in her disappearance after he left and hasn’t been seen since according to police.
“Thompson went missing and the investigation into her death went cold for 10-years after no leads and there was no new information until two informants came forward nearly a decade later concerning the murder and suspect” the Kern County District Attorney’s office said in a press release: with the help of the FBI, Edwards Air Force Base, Kern Regional Crime Lab and the Dept. of Justice, Calif. City Police were able to identify Lara as the suspect linking DNA evidence and other forensics according to the District Attorney’s office.
Thompson’s remains were found in the backyard of his former residence in March of 2022; and according to Lara’s attorney, Gibson hired Lara to bury her. Lara has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.
Lara’s trial got underway on May 9th and he was found Guilty 2 weeks later on May 18th; Lara will be approximately 87-years old if and when he becomes eligible for Parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.