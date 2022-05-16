ROSAMOND - The Kern County Sheriff's Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred in Rosamond; both incidents happened within 2 days of each other in separate areas of the community.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Dept. the first incident occurred on May 2nd at approximately 11:46 p.m. when dispatch received a call for shots heard in the area of Highway 14 and Rosamond Blvd. When deputies arrived on scene, they located the 40-year old adult male victim who stated that he was traveling west on Rosamond Blvd and came to a stop at the stoplight at highway 14. A blue vehicle occupied by three unknown male subjects stopped next to the victim's vehicle and the passenger in the rear of the blue vehicle began shooting at the victim (vehicle was struck twice); the subjects then headed north on highway 14. No one was injured in the incident and the subjects are considered "outstanding" at this time.
The second incident occurred on May 4th at approximately 1:22 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to 130th Street West for a male subject shooting at a party. According to Kern County Sheriff's dispatch, the suspect vehicle was described as a tan dually truck; while deputies were enroute to the location, they observed a tan dually truck in the Taco Bell parking lot at 30th Street and Rosamond Blvd; deputies attempted a "traffic stop" however, the driver of the truck fled eastbound on Rosamond Blvd. then headed south on highway 14; deputies later discovered the abandoned truck at Orange Street and B Street in Rosamond. No one was injured in this incident and the subject is considered "outstanding" at this time.
The Kern County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the publics help in locating or identifying the subjects in both of these incident and is asking anyone with information or the identities or whereabouts of the subjects to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Dept. at 1-800-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 1-661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.