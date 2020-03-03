 
Neighbors,  
 
In order to keep our community updated on the latest coronavirus developments, a new resource page has been added to my website. Though info will be added regularly, you can also get the latest news by following my Twitter account at @GOPLeader for daily coronavirus alerts. My Facebook page @RepKevinMcCarthy is another great way to stay connected.
 
Here are a few local resources to help you stay informed:   
 
Websites:There are currently no known cases of coronavirus in our community.
 
Over the weekend, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) expedited the approval of diagnostic tests for coronavirus, which will substantially increase testing capabilities across the country. A few days ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also announced that test kits are expected to be available in every state and local health department by the end of this week. One kit can test approximately 350 individuals. Both of these facts are excellent news and show our country's progress in quickly adapting to meet the challenges associated with Covid19.

Here are few additional resources and tips:  
  
Staying Healthy:
  • Make sure to wash your hands.
  • Refrain from touching your face. 
  • Face masks are not recommended by the Surgeon General.
  • If you're feeling sick, stay at home.
More tips are available on the CDC's website

 Travel Assistance:
  • CDC travel health notices can be found here
  • International travel guidance issued by the Department of State is available here.
  • State Department and specific country advisories are listed here
If you have symptoms of coronavirus – fever, cough, shortness of breath – and have been to China in the last few weeks, or have been in close contact with someone you know who has been to China, make sure to contact your health care provider immediately. 

For more information regarding coronavirus, click here.

Lastly, here are a few examples of my latest tweets on coronavirus. Follow me at @GOPLeader for more updates:
 
 
 

