The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of September according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 51-year old Corey Bohl was scheduled to appear on Sept. 1st for a continued Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Drive w/out License and No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court)
24-year old Hiroo Rodriguez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 1st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer. Rodriguez appeared on Sept. 23rd for a continued Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Assault on Person w/Force: Great Bodily Injury, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent; he also appeared for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Unregistered Vehicle, Drive w/out License, No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court), Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT and False Imprisonment; all were continued until Oct. 21st.
According to court records, 39-year old Rocky Daggy, 49-year old James Floyd and 42-year old Earl Fourdyce appeared on Sept. 8th for a continued Jury Trial on the charges of Carjacking, Prevent Witness/Victim from Reporting and Conspire to Commit a Crime (continued until Oct. 5th); Floyd also appeared on Aug. 28th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Possess Controlled Substance (continued until Oct. 30th) and Fourdyce also appeared for a continued Status – Violation Mandatory Supervision, Status – Violation Post Release Supervision and Jury Trial (Grand Theft) which was also continued until Oct. 5th.
According to court records, 30-year old Subrina McCraw appeared on Sept. 8th for a continued Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing Date, Pre-Trial Conference and Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison/Jail/Etc, Shoplifting and 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia; all were continued until Oct. 5th.
43-year old Christina York was arrested on Sept. 11th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
According to court records, 20-year old Aaron Barnett appeared on Sept. 17th for a continued Hearing on Report – PC 1370 on the charges of 4 counts of Willful Cruelty to Child, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Vandalism: less than $400 and Petty Theft; all charges were dismissed – other.
According to court records, 36-year old Michael Hopkins appeared on Sept. 23rd for a continued Readiness Hearing on the charges of Continued Sexual Abuse of Child, Oral Copulation w/Person Under 14, (use . 2012) Sexual Penetration: Foreign Object/Etc: Victim under 14, Sodomy w/Child under 14 Years Old: Defendant 10 Years or Older, 3 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years Old or Younger and 3 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger which was continued until Nov. 20th.
According to court records, 26-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui was scheduled to appear on Sept. 23rd and Sept. 30th for a continued Preliminary Hearing a Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily – Force-Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Willful Cruelty to Child which was continued until Oct. 8th.
According to court records, 23-year old Albert Edward Rodriguez appeared on Sept. 23rd for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charge of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury which was continued until Oct. 21st.
According to court records, 47-year old Kuldeep Singh appeared on Sept. 23rd for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Hit and run Resulting in Injury, Vehicle Manslaughter: Non-Gross Negligent/Non-Alcohol – Unlawful Act and Stop Sign: Failure to Stop at Limit Line/Crosswalk or Entrance which was continued until Nov. 12th.
According to court records, 48-year old Lisa Michelle Bohl appeared on Sept. 24th for a continued Readiness Hearing, Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing Date on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize and Assault on Person w/Force: Great Bodily Injury; all were continued until Oct. 21st.
According to court records, 34-year old Isaac Joaquin Chavez appeared on Sept. 28th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short Barrel Rifle/Shotgun, Manufacture/Sell/Possess/Etc Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Loaded Firearm which was continued until Nov. 10th.
According to court records, 42-year old Adam Alexander Eyre appeared on Sept. 30th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Keep Place to Sell/Etc Controlled Substance, Sell Cannabis in Unincorporated Area and Possess Marijuana for Sale (pled No Contest) and is scheduled for a Conditional Dismissal Hearing on Sept. 30, 2021.
According to court records, 20-year old Sebastian Navarro appeared on Sept. 30th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Keep Place to Sell/Etc Controlled Substance, Sell Cannabis in Unincorporated Area and Possess Marijuana for Sale which was continued until Oct. 28th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.