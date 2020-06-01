The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 18 calls for service.
1st – Possession of Unlawful Paraphernalia, 26900 block of Anderson Street, Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 27100 block of Nudgent Street, Battery on Person, 18200 block of Claymine Road, Arial Acres and Burglary: 1st Degree, 17600 block of E. Frontage Road, N. Edwards.
3rd – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 26600 block of Prospect Street.
4th – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 26100 block of Twenty Mule Team Road
6th – Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, S. Boron Avenue Frontage Road.
8th – Felon/Addict/Etc Possess Firearm, 27100 block of Nudgent Street.
9th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 27300 block of Nudgent Street and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, Anderson Street.
17th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 26600 block of Anderson Street.
18th – Battery on Person, 13600 block of Fran Street, North Edwards.
21st – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 27000 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
22nd – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 25800 block of Cherryhill Drive and Death: Suicide, Twenty Mule Team Road.
25th – Battery on Person, 13600 block of Fran Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 13600 block of Fran Street.
