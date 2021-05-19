Rosamond is a census-designated community in East Kern County near the Los Angeles County Line and is part of Greater Los Angeles just north of Lancaster and Palmdale, which are two of the largest cities in the Antelope Valley. Rosamond is known as a suburban “bedroom community” with many of its residents employed at Edwards Air Force Base or driving to Los Angeles, Lancaster and Palmdale to go to work. Rosamond sits in the northern end of the Antelope Valley, the western most valley of the Mojave Desert and sits at an elevation of 2,000-3000 feet above sea level; the area like other parts of the Mojave Desert region is referred to as the “high desert”. Rosamond shares Sierra Highway Angeles Forest Highway, Angeles Crest Highway and the Antelope Valley Freeway with other communities in the trading area such as Lancaster, Palmdale, Acton, Quartz Hill, Ridgecrest, Hi Vista, Redman, Lake Los Angeles and Santa Clarita for traveling to the San Fernando Valley and the Los Angeles Basin in order to go to work or vacation.
Rosamond was established in 1877 as a townsite owned by the Southern Pacific Railroad and named after the daughter of one of the railroad officials “Rose”. The first local industries were mining and cattle, and then during the 1890’s gold was discovered in the area that quickly drew miners and prospectors. After the initial boom, gold mining started to dwindle though it had a second smaller boom during the 1930’s. In 1933, the Muroc Army Air Field (which was later named Edwards in honor of fallen test pilot Glenn Edwards) was established approximately 20 miles away; Rosamond’s first post office was open in 1885, closed in 1887 and re-opened in 1888.
Willow Springs lies west of Rosamond and was a watering hole for stagecoach travelers for generations; though most of its springs have dried up, Willow Springs Raceway is nearby which hosts a variety of motor racing events that attracts folks from Southern California and across the country.
There are 5 schools in Rosamond; Rosamond Elementary, West Park Elementary, Tropico Middle School, Rosamond High School and Rare Earth High School (which is alternate education). Rosamond sits along State Route 14 (also known as the Antelope Valley Freeway) that provides direct access to Los Angeles to the south and Mojave to the north; bus service is provided by Kern Transit, which has a stop at the Lancaster Metrolink Station on Sierra Highway where you can take a train to Union Station in Los Angeles.
