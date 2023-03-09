MOJAVE - The Mojave Air and Space Port will host yet another Plane Crazy Saturday on March 18th; the event takes place from 10am-2pm. The event will also host a guest speaker giving a presentation inside the MASP boardroom beginning at 11am.
Featured Guest Speaker will be Mr. William B. Scott who is the former Rocky Mountain Bureau Chief of Aviation Week & Space Technology magzine and the author of Combat Contrails: Vietnam.
Mr. Scott is a Flight Test Engineer graduate of the US Air Force Test Pilot School where he logged in approximately 2,000 flights hours on 81 different types of aircrafts; he also holds a Bachlor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering.
Mr. Scott served as a civilian FTE/Program Manager for three different aerospace companies; General Dynamics which helped with the F-16 full scale development, Falcon Jet Corporation which helped with the Coast Guard HU-25A development and certification and Tracor Flight Systems Incorporated which helped with the Canadair Challenger development and certification and numerous fighter, transport and helicopter test programs.
Mr. Scott will have copies of his book with him so, don't miss out on this special event. Afterwards, everyone is invited to visit the tarmac where you'll be able to get a glimpse of various planes and even meet a couple of our local Mojave area CHP officers.
Those of you wishing to attend the presentation are encouraged to RSVP at info@mojavemuseum.org or by calling 1-661-342-0604; seating for the presentation is limited and donations are requested for the presentation.
