EAST KERN COUNTY – East Kern County communities commemorated Memorial Day by holding ceremonies on May 29th. The following are the communities and ceremonies held.
BORON – The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Unit #6313 held a ceremony in from of the Kern County Sheriff’s Boron Substation on May 29th beginning at 11am; remembering fallen comrades and placing of a wreath.
CALIF. CITY – The VFW in Calif. City held a bike rally that led from the post to the East Kern Cemetery in Calif. City where they marked Memorial Day with a solemn ceremony and placing of a wreath.
MOJAVE – The community of Mojave gathered at East Kern Cemetery in Mojave to commemorate Memorial Day with a solemn ceremony and the placing of a wreath.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to all who attended the ceremonies and for the families of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom and wishes each and every one of you a very safe Memorial Day weekend.
“LAND OF THE FREE; BECAUSE OF THE BRAVE”
