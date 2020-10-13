The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of September according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
32-year old Terry Grayson was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Sept. 1st on Suspicion of Shoplifting.
21-year old Alfonzo J. Perez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 27th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH.
54-year old Joseph Nolan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Sept. 5th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs; he was also arrested in Los Angeles County (West Valley CHP) on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving.
60-year old Levi Johnson Sr. was arrested in Tulare County (Visalia Police) on Sept 4th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance/Etc in Prison/Etc and /Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
23-year old Jalaya R. Smith was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
33-year old Christophe Thompson was arrested on Sept. 9th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Damage Telephone/Power Line.
36-year old Jose Martinez was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC – Sheriff) on Sept. 10th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance/Etc in Prison/Etc.
25-year old Michelle Vaughn was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 13th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
45-year old Julio Cesartrejo Munguia was arrested in Orange County (Santa Ana Police) on Sept. 10th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Appear and WARRANTS: Warrants or Holds Only.
35-year old Samara Clayton was arrested by Mojave CHP and Kern County Sheriff on Sept. 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Drive While License Suspended and Prior Conviction 14601/1401.2 within 5 Years.
65-year old Vincent D. Sutton was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 16th on Suspicion of Revocation of Probation, Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Driving Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
26-year old Alexander Quintana was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles County Sheriff) on Sept. 23rd on Suspicion of Parole Warrant.
36-year old Danica Lyons was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Sept. 27th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
