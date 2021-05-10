KERN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
PROPERTY & EVIDENCE FACILITY
Due for an Upgrade
The 2020-2021 Kern County Grand Jury has identified several areas of concern regarding the Kern County Sheriff’s Property and Evidence Facility. Of paramount concern is an inadequate fire suppression system. The sprinkler system in the basement has visibly corroded pipes, it is unclear if it is functioning. A water-based system would likely damage or destroy evidence stored in the basement. Additionally, there is no fire inspection report and no inspection has been sought.
The facility is filled to near capacity. There are approximately 150,000 pieces of evidence in the facility, the oldest dating back to the 1930s. Approximately 20,000 pieces of new evidence is added annually.
The building is old and outdated. Ventilation in the narcotics storage area is poor, security camera coverage throughout the facility is inadequate, there is minimal air conditioning, an outdated elevator and no emergency power generator to maintain proper storage temperatures for critical DNA evidence such as biologicals that include blood and saliva samples.
It is time for an upgrade!
For more information read the Grand Jury Report by going to the Grand Jury website at:
