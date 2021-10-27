Palmdale Regional Medical Center Earns Blue Distinction® Center+ Designation for Quality and Cost-Efficiency in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries
October 26, 2021 Palmdale, CA – Blue Shield of California has selected Palmdale Regional Medical Center as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers® for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions. Designated facilities include hospitals (with and without an onsite Intensive Care Unit) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation, and ASCs are also required to have an advanced orthopedic certification. In addition to meeting these quality thresholds, hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are on average 20 percent more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to other facilities.
Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the U.S., according to a 2018 study released by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In 2014 there were 370,770 total hip replacements and 680,150 total knee replacements1.
Palmdale Regional Medical Center is proud to be recognized by Blue Shield of California for meeting the robust selection criteria for knee and hip replacements set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Quality is key: only those facilities that first meet nationally established, objective quality measures will be considered for designation as a Blue Distinction Center+.
“Our commitment to high quality care for knee and hip surgery is a top priority,” says Richard Allen, Chief Executive Officer at Palmdale Regional. “We are also committed to high quality care in every other service we provide and consistently strive to reach the goal of being the hospital of choice in the high desert region. Our staff for knee and hip surgery do the hard work and the recognition from this program reflects their success. We are all very proud of this accomplishment.”
“Thank you to Palmdale Regional Medical Center for providing excellent care to knee and hip patients. Blue Shield of California believes in standing for what is right and providing all Californians with high-quality care that’s worthy of our family and friends. And with this Blue Distinction recognition, we are that much closer to reaching our mission as an entire healthcare system,” stated Jamie Chan, Vice President of Clinical Quality at Blue Shield of California.
The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery and transplants. Research for many of these programs show that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.
About Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Opened in 2010, Palmdale Regional Medical Center is a 184-bed, acute care hospital located in Palmdale, CA. One of Southern California’s newest hospitals and featuring all-private patient rooms, Palmdale Regional provides high-quality, award-winning patient care to residents and visitors of the Antelope Valley and surrounding areas. The newest service to the community includes the opening of The Birth Place which provides 25 all-private rooms for expecting mothers. Palmdale Regional is active in the community and regularly participates with the Antelope Valley Board of Trade/Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance (now AV Edge), and other civic and governmental groups. Palmdale Regional believes in "Community Service Excellence" and supports nonprofit agencies such as the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association and other healthcare related organizations. For more information, please visit www.palmdaleregional.com and find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with over 4.5 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $21 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $150 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last four years to have an impact on California communities.
For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
1 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Changing Demographics in Primary and Revision Total Joint Arthroplasty, 2000-2014 Matthew Sloan, Neil P Sheth, March 06, 2018.
About Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans. BCBSA provides health care insights through The Health of America Report series and the national BCBS Health Indexsm. For more information on BCBSA and its member companies, please visit BCBS.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube and follow us on Twitter.
About Blue Distinction Centers
Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) met overall quality measures for patient safety and outcomes, developed with input from the medical community. A Local Blue Plan may require additional criteria for facilities located in its own service area; for details, contact your Local Blue Plan. Blue Distinction Centers+ (BDC+) also met cost measures that address consumers’ need for affordable health care. Each facility’s cost of care is evaluated using data from its Local Blue Plan. Facilities in CA, ID, NY, PA, and WA may lie in two Local Blue Plans’ areas, resulting in two evaluations for cost of care; and their own Local Blue Plans decide whether one or both cost of care evaluation(s) must meet BDC+ national criteria. National criteria for BDC and BDC+ are displayed on bcbs.com. Individual outcomes may vary. For details on a provider’s in-network status or your own policy’s coverage, contact your Local Blue Plan and ask your provider before making an appointment. Neither Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association nor any Blue Plans are responsible for non-covered charges or other losses or damages resulting from Blue Distinction or other provider finder information or care received from Blue Distinction or other providers.
