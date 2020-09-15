Were you brought up in a Spanish-speaking home? Cerro Coso Community College is offering SPAN C180 for you.
This course is designed for native Spanish speakers, who already speak, read, and write the language but wish to develop their fluency further through vocabulary building, spelling, and accentuation rules, cognates, grammatical structures and composition. Cultural topics will also be in order for students to have a deeper understanding and awareness of their cultural heritage.
C180 Spanish is being offered Online with instructor Lucila Gonzalez-Cirre and will begin October 10.
There are many reasons for heritage speakers to study Spanish, said Instructor Gonzalez-Cirre “You may need the coursework as part of a degree program you’re enrolled in, or you might want to learn how to write the language without slang or "sloppy" grammar; or to gain an appreciation and pride of the diverse cultures of Spanish. The class is offered through specialized instruction and materials that build on the student’s existing language skills and cultural knowledge.”
Research shows that students who take Spanish for Native Speakers are better equipped, and feel more confident in developing English writing skills.
For more information or assistance with registration contact the College Counseling Department at counseling@cerrocoso.edu .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.