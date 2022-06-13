Action Recommended
Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions
Issued By
Hanford - CA, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert
Description
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PDT TUESDAY... WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert. WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PDT Tuesday. IMPACTS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of high winds. ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
