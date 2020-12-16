CALIFORNIA CITY — California City entered a new era Tuesday night, Dec. 8 as the reigns were handed over to a new mayor and city council.
Jeanie O’Laughlin was sworn in mayor, Karen Macedonio and Jim Creighton as full-term councilmembers and Kelly Kulikoff as a two-year term councilmember during the meeting held on Zoom.
During the meeting, Councilmember Nick Lessenevitch, the remaining councilmember from the previous council, was selected as Mayor Pro Tem.
Lessenevitch offered his congratulations to the new councilmembers.
“I feel confident that we are going to tackle the needs of the city moving forward,” Lessenevitch said.
The departing mayor and councilmembers offered congratulations and words of wisdom.
Chuck McGuire, the outgoing mayor, offered his praise and hope for the city. Leaving with him were Councilmembers Ron Smith and William Smith and Mayor Pro Tem Don Parris, who did not attend the Dec. 8 meeting.
“This city is incredible and I am very, very excited for this City,” McGuire said. “I’m excited for the new mayor and new Council and I wish you all the luck in the world and we’ll stay Cal City strong.”
McGuire also thanked the city staff and city manager for their service.
“To the City Manager, the city staff and to the city employees, you absolutely rock and it was an honor to serve with you,” he said.
Both R. Smith and W. Smith had parting words to offer the new council as well.
“I would like to thank staff, who has assisted in so many different ways,” R. Smith said. “It’s kind of amazing how many years of service our exiting council has had.”
He noted that Lessenevitch would be invaluable to the new council.
“Councilman Lessenevitch will be a wonderful resource for the new council in regards to procedure,” Smith said.
“To the new council coming in, I just want to give my heartiest congratulation,” Smith said. He also noted the drive the new council will apparently bringing, including the decades of knowledge from Creighton as a civil engineer.
“We look forward to what is coming and have great hope for California City,” Smith said. ”It’s still a great place to live and we’re hoping the new council will make it a greater place to live.”
W. Smith also wished the council luck and expressed a desire to see the city to continue growing. He also advised a thick skin would be required at times.
“Be ready for some criticisms; they always come from the public,” W. Smith said.
City Manager Anna Linn expressed confidence about the incoming council.
“I think we are going to accomplish great things,” Linn said.
Some of the new councilmembers highlighted some of their goals for the coming term.
For Creighton, he wanted to explore the possibility of re-exploring a failed motion that would have reduced the number of permitted delivery-only cannabis businesses. The municipal code allows for two retail storefronts and 10 delivery-only permits; the two storefront businesses also have a delivery-only permit.
“I understand that there are several companies that have done nothing with their permits,” Creighton said. “Maybe if we allow the three companies that they denied last summer to go back in we may save some money.”
The three companies Creighton referenced include Grandma’s Stash, LLC and M.A.C.C Consulting, as well as Cal City Natural Delivery. The former two are currently suing the city, Parris, W. Smith and R. Smith, as well as a local business owner over the permit renewal denial after stating they had been given permits by the city — something the city said was done in error. Cal City Natural Delivery was denied a permit renewal because it failed to meet certain deadlines and conditions required under the municipal code.
Creighton also asked for an accounting of a major water line project up to date.
Kulikoff asked to address “major infrastructure” needs and the lack of resources to address those needs, especially as it deals with the Second City community.
“If we fail to deal with our city’s problems now, there will never be a Second City in the future,” Kulikoff said.
Lessenevitch noted that the council needs to move back to an in-person meeting format and stressed that Zoom meetings weren’t cutting it. The council moved to Zoom meetings after Gov. Gavin Newsom instituted another round of COVID-19 measures following a sharp increase in novel coronavirus cases statewide.
“This style of meeting isn’t very conducive to the kind of team I think we need to become as a council,” Lessenevitch said. “We come to this virtual meeting and I personally need to see my fellow members ... this idea doing over the internet doesn’t appeal to me.”
Macedonio expressed a desire to talk about the strategic plan several candidates campaigned on during the election cycle.
“If we are going to go ahead in the next 47 meetings, we really need to have the plan at least in a draft stage so we’ve got some direction and the decisions we are making are part of building the momentum for the city.”
The new council will meet Friday, Dec. 17 to discuss goals and strategies for the upcoming term.
