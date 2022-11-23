The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Obscene Manner, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 3300 block of Discovery Way.
2nd – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2100 block of Rosamond Blvd and Exhibit Firearm, 3300 block of 15th Street.
3rd – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2800 block of Rosamond Blvd., Assist other Department, Rosamond Blvd and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1500 block of 20th Street.
5th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 4400 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street.
6th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 3400 block of 15th Street
7th – Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of Alpaca Avenue, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm; Great Bodily Injury Likely, 3100 block of Sabre Street and Vehicle Theft, 4900 block of Rosamond Blvd.
8th - Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of Driftwood Drive, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, Elberta Street, Vandalism: $400 or More, 3300 block of 30th Street and Cruelty to Animals, 2800 block of 55th Street.
9th - SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, Rosamond and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
10th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 2800 block of 55th Street, Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
11th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street
12th - Exhibit Firearm, 2700 block of Knox Avenue, Unlawful Use of Personal Information, 3900 block of Parkridge Avenue and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
15th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3500 block of Roxbury Street.
16th – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 3200 block of Tumbleweed.
17th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2600 block of Diamond Street.
18th – Battery, 3400 block of Brabham Avenue.
19th - Assist other Department, 3200 block of 83rd Street and Willful Cruelty to Child, 3300 block of 15th Street.
20th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2600 block of Diamond Street.
21st - Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of 15th Street.
25th – 2 calls for Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2600 block of Diamond Street.
26th - Vehicle Theft, 3000 block of Via Bella Rosa Avenue.
28th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 4600 block of Stetson Avenue.
29th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1500 block of Franklin Avenue.
30th – Shoot at Unoccupied Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc., 3500 block of Silver Spur Court.
31st – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Vandalism: $400 or More, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd.
