23 Pictures for California's 23rd Congressional District 

January 10, 2022

As we get underway into the New Year, here is one final look back at 2021 and California's 23rd Congressional District.

Rep. McCarthy, and his loyal pal Teddy, meet virtually with businessowners participating in the B3K Business Development Pilot Program kick-off workshop and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh to discuss strategies to help disadvantaged business owners succeed in the local economy.



McCarthy presents a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin to a local veteran during the Kern County Veterans Stand Down to commemorate his service. 


McCarthy joins Jim Scott and Eytan Wallace on set of KGET to discuss current events and provide a congressional update.
For the first time in over two years, Honor Flight Kern County was able to take flight to our nation's Capital where McCarthy joined constituent veterans at their Memorials in Washington to honor their service to our nation.



McCarthy presents a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol to Anthony Galagaza upon his retirement as Chief of the Bakersfield Fire Department. As Republican Leader, McCarthy appointed Galagaza to the Medal of Valor Review Board.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, McCarthy speaks at remembrance ceremonies throughout the community, including this one hosted by the Bakersfield Fire Department.
During the holiday season, McCarthy participates in a wreath laying at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in collaboration with Wreaths Across America.


U.S. Service Academy students for the class of 2025 celebrate their nominations during a ceremony with McCarthy.



McCarthy meets with Congressional Art Competition Winner Aubrey Olsen of Independence High School and her art teacher, Dacey Villarreal. Aubrey's piece is titled “Fabric Study.”
McCarthy serves as weatherman for the day at KBAK with Aaron Perlman.


During a Bakersfield Downtown Rotary lunch, McCarthy gives a congressional update and takes questions from constituents.
McCarthy hosts a roundtable with local law enforcement officers from the Kern County Sheriff's Department, Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Bakersfield Police Department, Ridgecrest Police Department, California City Police Department, Tehachapi Police Department, Porterville Police Department, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to learn about the issues they’re seeing on the ground and reaffirm his support for law enforcement.
McCarthy and community members celebrate Oildorado to honor Taft’s rich heritage and history of energy production

Local veteran stakeholders and community leaders share their support with McCarthy to bring a new VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic to Kern County during a veterans roundtable in Bakersfield.






McCarthy reflects in tribute to our fallen soldiers at the Thousand Flags display at the Park at River Walk.
 
Taft Union High School Oil Technology Academy students meet McCarthy during an Oildorado celebration in Taft.
McCarthy meets with Joey and Paula Reed, parents of U.S Marine Corps Veteran Trevor Reed, who grew up in Tehachapi and has been held captive by the Russian judicial system. He reaffirmed his commitment to holding Russia accountable for its cruel treatment of their son and fighting for his safe return.



McCarthy attends a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Ridgecrest.
Members of Congress, led by McCarthy, hold a briefing in Washington to develop ideas to protect local giant sequoia groves from catastrophic fire in Tulare County and the Sierra Nevada.

McCarthy meets with the Sequoia National Forest Supervisor, the Kern River Ranger, and the Western Divide Ranger to discuss safely reopening the Sequoia National Forest following the SQF Complex Fire.



McCarthy tours the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County and helps pass out meals to local families.
Jeff Salters, Founder of Salty’s BBQ and Catering in Bakersfield, offers his thoughts during a roundtable, led by McCarthy in Washington, on Small and Local Business Taxes, Regulations and Reduced Workforce.


McCarthy delivers a speech during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

