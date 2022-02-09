Fort Tejon is located in the Grapevine Canyon (La Canada de las Vvas) between the San Emigido Mountains and the Tehachapi Mountains along the Interstate (I-5) corridor in the Tejon Pass. Thousands of people traveling to and from Los Angeles and Bakersfield get a glimpse of the area and some even stop off for a cold drink and to stretch their legs however, many don’t know the origins of the fort or how it came to be. I decided to research this area as well and found some interesting history about Fort Tejon according to Wikipedia and the Fort Tejon Historical Association.
FORT TEJON – is a former United States Army Outpost which was active from June 1854 to Sept. 1864; the forts mission was to suppress stock rustling and protect settlers from attacks by Californios (pre-statehood residents) and the Paiute and Mojave Native American tribes; the fort was also use to suppress the less aggressive Emigdiano tribe which was living nearby and had several villages near the fort.
According to the Civil War Archives, at the urging of Edward Fitzgerald Beale who was the Superintendent of Indian Affairs in California at the time, the U.S. Army established Fort Tejon in the summer of 1854. The fort was the headquarters of the 1st U.S. Dragoons until regular Army troops were transferred to the east in July of 1861 soon after the outbreak of the American Civil War. The fort was re-occupied in 1863 by volunteer troops from California which included Companies D, E and G of the 2nd California Volunteer Calvary and Company B of the 2nd California Volunteer Infantry from 1863 until the fort was abandon for good in Sept. 1864.
The fort also lies along the Stockton-Los Angeles Road which was used as a stagecoach station on the Butterfield Overland Mail route and followed the same route as far as Visalia; the fort was also used as the western terminus for the experimental U.S. Camel Corps to import camels in an effort to carry supplies across hot, dry regions in the southwest.
The Fort Tejon Earthquake of 1857 also known as the “great quake of 1857” (story in later issue) was centered nearly 100 miles away and became associated with the fort by name because the area near the epicenter was sparsely populated and the most reliable report of the quake came from the fort which was nearly 93 miles away. According to the U.S. Geological Survey and based on the uncertain distribution of foreshocks, it’s assumed that the beginning of the fault rupture was in the area between Parkfield and Cholame which is about 60 miles to the northwest; the quake is usually called the Fort Tejon Earthquake because the fort was the location for most of the damage and unpopulated at the time.
Fort Tejon is on the National Registry of Historical Places and the Historic American Buildings Survey has documented the original buildings; several buildings have been restored to original condition and two of the buildings are partially open to visitors. The restored buildings contain display cases of uniforms, furniture and other authentic items; the commanding officers quarters have several restored and furnished rooms and a quartermaster building has been recently constructed which holds materials used in the Dragoon and during Civil War re-enactments. The grounds also include original barracks used by soldiers and the gravesite of Peter Lebeck (the town of Lebec is named after him) which is indicated by an historical marker.
Fort Tejon is the site of many Civil War re-enactments which are presented by the Fort Tejon Historical Association.
