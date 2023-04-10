Alvin Hutson
19972 99th Street
California City, CA
93505
March 28, 2023
California City Council
21000 California City Blvd.
California City, CA 93505
Dear Mayor and City Council
Mayor Kelly Kulikoff
Mayor
Ronald Smith
Mayor Pro Tem
Michael Kulikoff
Councilmember
Karen Macedonio
Councilmember
James Creighton
Councilmember
DEMAND TO CEASE AND DESIST
INTRODUCTION
The City of California City is a political subdivision of the State of California and is subject to the requirements of the Brown Act. The Mayor and City Council are the duly elected legislative body for the City of California City and is the legislative body that took the actions that are the subject of this Cease and Desist demand. The City Manager is duly appointed by the Mayor and City Council.
1. This letter of cease and desist alleges violations of the Ralph M. Brown Act, Government Code section 54950 et seq. ("Brown Act" or "Act"), by the City of California City Council, Mayor and Interim City Manager regarding the California City Council Meeting(s) Agenda(s) from October 11, 2022, continuing through March 28, 2023. At the October 11, 2022 City Council meeting the City Council, Mayor and Interim City Manager changed the policy of PUBLIC BUSINESS FROM THE FLOOR from “PUBLIC BUSINESS FROM THE FLOOR The portion of the meeting is reserved for public who desire to address the City Council on any matter not on this agenda and over which the City Council has jurisdiction. Please state your name for the record and limit your comments to (3) three minutes.” On October 11, 2022 the City Council, Mayor and Interim City Manager adopted the Agenda policy of “PUBLIC BUSINESS FROM THE FLOOR This portion of the meeting is reserved for the public to address the City Council on any matter not on the agenda and over which the City Council has jurisdiction. Comments are to be limited to three (3) minutes. The City Council will receive the comments but cannot engage in back-and-forth discussion with the public or make any decision. The City Council can direct staff to bring the item back to a future agenda for discussion.”
ONGOING AND PAST VIOLATIONS
In 2012, the California legislature amended the remedies available to address violations of the Ralph M. Brown Act. The amendment added section 54960.2 to the Government Code to require that anyone seeking to challenge past actions of a legislative body in violation of the Brown Act must first submit a “cease and desist” letter.
On May 31, 2016, in Center for Local Government Accountability v. City of San Diego, 247 Cal.App.4th, 1146 (2016) (Case No. D068432), the Court of Appeal for the Fourth Appellate District addressed the Brown Act’s cease and desist requirement in the context of San Diego’s adherence to an ordinance providing only for one non-agenda public comment period over the course of the City’s two-day regular weekly meetings. At issue was the Brown Act’s requirement for the agenda of every regular meeting of a local legislative body to include an opportunity for members of the public to address the legislative body on matters within its purview, but not otherwise on its agenda for action.
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
The Ralph M. Brown Act (Brown Act), (Gov. Code,1 § 54950 et seq.) requires public agencies to conduct their business in the open with adequate notice to the public.
1. The elimination of council response to public concerns was substantial change to the City Council Agenda, the public's expectations, demands.
2. The elimination of council response to the public was not agenized, or discussed by the city council, it was merely imposed.
MUNICIPAL CODE OF CALIFORNIA CITY, CALIFORNIA
ROLE OF THE CITY MANAGER
Sec. 2-3.202. - Role.
The City Manager shall report and make recommendations to the Council on the policies of the City. The City Manager shall implement such policies as may be established by the Council, and shall carry out such duties required by law or as are directed by the Council. The City Manager shall coordinate the reports and recommendations of other management officials. The City Manager shall not make or establish policy except as authorized in this Code or by the Council.
( Ord. No. 14-725 , § 1, 10-21-2014) The Interim City Manager exceeds his authority by modifying the City Council Meeting Agenda by removing the ability of the public to address the Mayor, City Council and receive brief reply(s). The City Manager does not have the authority to make policy decisions without council approval. The city manager eliminated the provision in the city council agenda permitting council members to make brief responses to public concerns and comments without council approval. Additionally, that removal contradicts the Brown Act.
Sec. 2-3.202. - Role. The City Manager shall report and make recommendations to the Council on the policies of the City. The City Manager shall implement such policies as may be established by the Council, and shall carry out such duties required by law or as are directed by the Council. The City Manager shall coordinate the reports and recommendations of other management officials. The City Manager shall not make or establish policy except as authorized in this Code or by the Council.
( Ord. No. 14-725 , § 1, 10-21-2014)
- RESPONDING TO THE PUBLIC
- (excerpt from League of California Cities, A Guide to the Ralph M. Brown Act-2nd EDITION, REVISED JULY 2010
- The public can talk about anything within the jurisdiction of the legislative body, but the legislative body generally cannot act on or discuss an item not on the agenda. What happens when a member of the public raises a subject not on the agenda? While the Brown Act does not allow discussion or action on items not on the agenda, it does allow members of the legislative body, or its staff, to “briefly respond” to comments or questions from members of the public, provide a reference to staff or other resources for factual information, or direct staff to place the issue on a future agenda. In addition, even without a comment from the public, a legislative body member or a staff member may ask for information, request a report back, request to place a matter on the agenda for a subsequent meeting (subject to the body’s rules or procedures), ask a question for clarification, make a brief announcement, or briefly report on his or her own activities. However, caution should be used to avoid any discussion or action on such items.
The Brown Act, also known as the California Open Meeting Law, has a clear and forcefully stated purpose: "In enacting this chapter, the Legislature finds and declares that the public commissions, boards and councils and the other public agencies in this State exist to aid in the conduct of the people's business. It is the intent of the law that their actions be taken openly and that their deliberations be conducted openly. ffl] The people of this State do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies which serve them. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may retain control over the instruments they have created." Gov. Code § 54950.
"To accomplish these vital goals, the Brown Act, inter alia, (1) requires that an agenda be posted at least 72 hours before a regular meeting and (2) forbids action on any item not on that agenda. In this way, " '[t]he [Brown] Act ... serves to facilitate public participation in all phases of local government decision making and to curb misuse of the democratic process by secret legislation of public bodies. " San Joaquin Raptor Rescue Center v. County of Merced (2013) 216 Cal.App.4th 1167, 1176.
Sec. 2-1.403. - Record of Proceedings
The minutes of public meetings shall be available for public inspection when approved by the body. If meetings are recorded, the recording shall be made available for public inspection for a period of at least five years before the recording is erased.
Ord. No. 14-725 , § 1, 10-21-2014)
1. California City Ordinance requires Council Meeting Recordings.
There has been no posting of Council Meeting recordings since 5/10/22.
2. California City Ordinance requires posting of City Council Minutes,
There has been no posting of City Council Minutes since 10/21/2021. Additionally, the Kern County Grand Jury commented on the lack of City Council Minutes.
PUBLIC BENEFIT
These interests are directly and adversely affected by the City's violation of the Brown Act, as set forth in this cease and desist complaint. The maintenance and prosecution of this complaint will confer a substantial benefit on the public by remedying the city's Brown Action violations and ensuring the Act's purpose of ensuring public participation in government is achieved.
The purpose of the Brown Act is to encourage public participation in government decision making.
Complainant and others were prejudiced by this violation because they were denied the opportunity to prepare and provide meaningful comments to the City Council on the substantially amended City Council Agenda policy and whether that agreement truly resolved certain of the Mayor, City Council members’ concerns. The policy of prohibition impacts are of utmost importance to the complainant and others that attend city council meetings.
Prayer of Relief
As provided by Section 54960.1, you have 30 days from the receipt of this demand to either cure or correct the challenged action or inform me of your decision not to do so. If you fail to cure or correct as demanded, such inaction may leave me with no recourse but to seek a judicial invalidation of the challenged action pursuant to Section 54960.1, in which case I would also ask the court to order you to pay my court costs and reasonable attorney fees in this matter, pursuant to Section 54960.5.
Respectfully yours,
Alvin Hutson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.