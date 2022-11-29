CALIF. CITY – The meeting was called to order just after 6pm with all council members in attendance. After the Pledge of Allegiance and Invocation, meeting business was started.
The council approved to adopt the agenda and minutes from the Nov. 8th meeting, the city clerk read reports and late communications, reports were heard from the different departments in the city; fire, police, human resources, public works and treasurer then the city manager gave his report.
A presentation followed with the swearing in of a new Lieutenant for the Calif. City Police Department by Chief Hightower, a slide presentation was given by Capital Advocacy Partner by City Grant Writing Service and a GIS Update was presented by Brian Glidden.
The council then heard from different organizations concerning the holiday festivities happening in the city then public business/comments were heard from the floor.
The consent calendar went as follows: CC1 - the council approved City Clerk Register dated Nov. 4-17 which was presented by Finance Manager Kenneth Cooper, CC2 – the council approved the Fast Track Administrative Procedures which was presented by City Manager Dr. Jim Hart, CC3 – the council adopted Resolution No. 11-22-2958 to apply for Prop 64 Grant Funding which was presented by Fire Chief Kosick and CC 4 – the council adopted Resolution No. 11-22-2957 which is a resolution of the city council ratifying the Proclamation of State of Emergency by Governor Newsom on March 4, 2020 and making the legally required findings to continue to authorize the conduct of Remote “Telephonic Meetings” during the State of Emergency for the period of Nov. 22, 2022 through Dec. 22, 2022 which was presented by Interim City Manager Dr. Jim Hart.
Under continued business, CB1 – discussion was heard concerning the Calif. City Animal Shelter Fee Increase and Master Fee Schedule Change which was presented by Calif. City Police Chief Hightower, CB2 – discussion was heard concerning Calif. City Blvd which was presented by Chief Hightower; recommendations were to continue as currently operating with no impact to the budget and to allow for up to 32 hours of overtime per month not exceeding $5,212.80 for an increased presence on Calif. City Blvd for the next 3 months. The council considered this and will have more at the next meeting.
Under councilmember comments/agenda requests and AB1234 reports; council members were able to present different items for discussion, questions and comments or concerns. The Brown Act precludes City Council, staff or public discussion and was mentioned at this time. The council heard all council members but took no action at this time; council members were also able to request that the city clerk calendar any item for consideration at any future meetings.
After nearly 3 hours, the city council adjourned for the Thanksgiving holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.