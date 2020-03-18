Kern Community Foundation Establishes
Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund
In response to this week’s emergency declaration by Kern County related to COVID-19, Kern Community Foundation (KCF) is announcing the creation of the Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund. This fund will address the immediate and longer-term needs of our region’s most vulnerable residents who are impacted by the Coronavirus. One hundred percent of the fund will be used for grantmaking to Kern County nonprofit organizations serving vulnerable populations and/or those who can present a clear case of direct impact due to the medical or economic effects of the pandemic.
“We’re concerned about community health and the potential for people to face economic hardship and food insecurity in the coming months,” said Kristen Beall Watson, KCF President and CEO. “By being proactive during times of uncertainty, this fund will allow us to help one another through this challenge,” she continued.
Those wishing to contribute can make a secure tax-deductible donation in one of the following ways:
• Online at kernfoundation.org;
• By mailing a check to Kern Community Foundation, 3300 Truxtun Avenue, Suite 220, Bakersfield, CA 93301, specifying “Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund” in the memo; or
• By phone using a major credit card. Please call 661.325.5346 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
About Kern Community Foundation
Kern Community Foundation is a vibrant nonprofit enterprise with the powerfully simple mission of “Growing Community. Growing Philanthropy.” The Foundation is in business to serve as a charitable resource for local donors and corporations, and to generate capital that provides philanthropic solutions to help make Kern County a better place to live, to work and to visit. Since its establishment in 1999, the Foundation has grown to hold more than 170 charitable funds, with assets surpassing $27 million, and has awarded close to $25 million in grants and scholarships, ranking in the top two-thirds of the 100 most active grant makers, nationwide, since 2013.
