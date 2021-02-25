The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of January according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 19 calls for service.
1st – Battery, 22000 block of Agna Court.
2nd – Contact/Communication w/Minor with Intent to Commit Sex Offenses, 20200 block of Park Road.
3rd – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 19700 block of Highline Road and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 21200 block of Madre Street.
6th – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 23000 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
8th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, Mill Street,xx Hwy.
9th – Assault on Person, 21600 block of Jane Court and Battery, 21600 block of Jane Court.
14th – Grand Theft: Money, Labor, Property over $950, 1100 block of W. Tehachapi Blvd, Vandalism: Deface Property, Hill Street, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 20100 block of Weston Avenue and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22700 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
15th – Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 1100 block of Magellan Drive and Vehicle Theft, 21600 block of Loop Street.
16th - Vehicle Theft, 21300 block of Golden Hills Blvd and Attempted Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20900 block of South Street.
17th – Vehicle Theft, 20400 block of Brian Way.
20th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 20100 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
24th – Found Property, 21600 block of Jane Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.