The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of October according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
43-year old Christa York was arrested on Sept. 25th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.; she was arrested again on Oct. 18th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Burglary. York appeared on Sept. 16th for an Arraignment on Violation of Probation (pled No Contest to Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize on Aug. 30, 2017) and again on Oct. 28th for an Arraignment on Violation of Probation; a Hearing on Report – PC 1368 (Mental Competency Hearing) is scheduled for Nov. 25th.
31-year old Michael Laki Duvall was arrested on Sept. 27th on Suspicion of Possession f Ammunition.
According to court records, 26-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui appeared on Oct. 8th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury – Force: Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) and Willful Cruelty to Child which was continued until Nov. 5th.
According to court records, 39-year old Rocky Daggy, 49-year old James Floyd and 42-year old Earl Fourdyce appeared on Oct. 5th, Oct. 19th and Oct. 28th for a continued Jury Trial on the charges of Carjacking, Prevent/Dissuade Witness/Victim from Reporting and Conspire to Commit a Crime; Fourdyce also appeared for a continued Status Conference, Violate Mandatory Supervision and Violation of Post Release Supervision on the charges of Transport/Etc Controlled Substance and a Jury Trial on the charge of Grand Theft; all were continued until Nov. 12th.
According to court records, 30-year old Subrina McCraw appeared on Oct. 5th for a continued Pre-Revocation Hearing, Pre-Trial Conference and Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison/Jail/Etc. and Shoplifting which was continued until Nov. 19th.
According to court records, 32-year old Donald Breach was scheduled to appear on Oct. 7th, Oct. 15th and Oct. 21st for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked and Unregistered Vehicle (continued until Jan. 19, 2021); he was also scheduled to appear on Oct. 19th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Shoplifting (Return on B/W: FTA for Pre-Trial Conference)
According to court records, 55-year old Justin Lee Graham was scheduled to appear on Oct. 15th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Possess Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
According to court records, 35-year old Ryan Thatcher appeared on Oct. 20th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of 2 counts of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT (pled No Contest and sentenced to 90 days in jail w/221 days credit), (Use HS 11350(A)>MISD>2020Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, 4 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2 counts of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance (dismissed), (***Use HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***)Possess Controlled Substance (dismissed) and Under Influence of Spec. Controlled Substance: Possess Firearm (pled No Contest and will be sentenced Nov. 18th).
According to court records, 48-year old Lisa Bohl appeared on Oct. 21st for a continued Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing on the charge of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize (pled No Contest on July 20, 2018 and sentenced to 1 year in jail) and a Readiness Hearing on the charge of Assault on Person w/Force: Great Bodily Injury Likely; all were continued until Jan. 8, 2021.
According to court records, 33-year old Johnny Scott Maclean appeared on Oct. 21st for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (old code 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm which was continued until Nov. 5th.
According to court records, 23-year old Albert Rodriguez appeared on Oct. 21st for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charge of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury which was continued until Nov. 18th; 25-year old Hiroo Rodriguez was scheduled to appear on Oct. 21st for a continued Preliminary Hearing, Pre-Trial Conference and Felony Arraignment on the charges of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Assault on Person w/Force: Great Bodily Injury Likely, Unregistered Vehicle, Drive w/out License, No Insurance (Summary Judgment on Jan. 28, 2021), Take Vehicle w//out Owner’s Consent, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT and False Imprisonment.
According to court records, 40-year old David Terrill appeared on Oct. 27th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, 2 counts of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Evading Peace Officer, Operate Motorcycle w/out Helmet, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12), Possess/Use of Tear Gas, Willful Cruelty to Child, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT and Using Personal Identifying Information of Another; all were continued again until Jan. 19, 2021.
According to court records, 20-year old Sebastian Navarro appeared on Oct. 28th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Keep Place to Sell/Etc Controlled Substance, Sell Cannabis in Unincorporated Area (both charges dismissed) and Possess Marijuana for Sale (pled Guilty) a Conditional Dismissal Hearing was also heard and sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28, 2021.
