The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
25-year-old Hunsi Fathi-Awad was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC – Sheriff) on June 5th on suspicion of Non-Sufficient Funds/Checks, Grand Theft, Drive whole License Suspended, Fail to provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH and Failure to Appear
28-year-old Alexander Quintanna was arrested in Los Angeles County (West Hollywood Sheriff) on June 7th on Suspicion of Parole Warrant.
53-year-old Nickole Hunter was arrested on June 8th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property-Motor Vehicle.
19-year-old Diego Ruizfonseca was arrested on June 12th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Maximum Speed over 100 MPH.
58-year-old Julie Miller was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palos Verdes Estates Police) on June 6th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
41-year-old Aaron Coleman was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 11th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
41-year-old Anthony Tomaneng was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on June 15th on Suspicion of Robbery.
28-year-old Christina Salazar was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on June 23rd on Suspicion of Unlawful Use of Willfully Obtained Personal Identifying Information.
27-year-old Trevonte Thompson was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on June 27th on Suspicion of Disturbing the Peace by Loud Noise.
29-year-old Dajohn Lyons was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on June 28th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale.
