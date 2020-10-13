breaking
Kern County Moves to Red Tier (Tier 2) on State’s COVID-19 Framework
- Kern County Public Health Services Department
-
- Updated
- 0
Kern County Moves to Red Tier (Tier 2) on State’s COVID-19 Framework
Additional Businesses and Activities Allowed to Resume with Modifications Under State Regulations
(Kern County, CA) – Today the State announced that Kern County has moved from the Purple Tier (Tier 1) to the less restrictive Red Tier (Tier 2) on the State’s COVID-19 blueprint, effective immediately. The State’s framework allows counties moving from the Purple to Red Tier to reopen indoor operations at additional businesses and allows certain activities to resume, as long as appropriate protocols and protective measures are followed.
The following businesses and activities are now allowed to resume with modifications:
· Personal care services are allowed to open indoors.
· Museums, zoos and aquariums are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity.
· Places of worship are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
· Gyms and fitness centers are allowed to open indoors at 10% capacity.
· Restaurants are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
· Movie theaters are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
On October 28th, two weeks following the County officially entering Tier 2, schools (including higher education) can open for in-person instruction, with modifications.
As a community we have made tremendous progress in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 in Kern County. While moving into the Red Tier is exciting news for our local businesses and residents, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and continue practicing healthy habits including social distancing, wearing face coverings and washing hands frequently.
If these metrics continue to improve, the County would be eligible to move forward in the framework to a less restrictive tier after three weeks. If these metrics worsen, the County would revert into a more restrictive tier as soon as two weeks from now. To learn more about the State framework, visit www.covid19.ca.gov or www.kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus/.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Kern County Moves to Red Tier (Tier 2) on State’s COVID-19 Framework
- California City area Arrests for Sept.
- McCarthy Commends NIAID for Advancing Valley Fever Research Center Proposal
- KCSO rescues lost campers in Tehachapi
- KCSO investigating fatal Rosamond shooting
- Kern County Public Works to host second virtual cleanup
- Edwards AFB hits success with air show
- No injuries in Oct. 8 plane crash near Cantil
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Grandma's Stash cannabis business sues Cal City
- KCSO investigating fatal Rosamond shooting
- No injuries in Oct. 8 plane crash near Cantil
- Kern County Moves to Red Tier (Tier 2) on State’s COVID-19 Framework
- Edwards AFB bringing ‘air show to the community’
- Boron/Desert Lake Pedestrian Bike Path Officially Opens
- Mojave Unified plans for possible return to in-person instruction
- Edwards AFB hits success with air show
- Pope, Parris provide their messages for mayor’s seat
- Boron Native Dies in Texas Motorcycle Accident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.